 Steel, plants, marble and wood: Interior design trends to watch out for

Lifestyle

Steel, plants, marble and wood: Interior design trends to watch out for

Germans love functional living spaces, but comfort is the catchword at the IMM Cologne furniture design fair. Plants and decorative objects are a must, and so are new materials — used to revisit Bauhaus classics.

  • multicolored chair (DW/G. Reucher)

    Design highlights from the IMM Cologne

    Colorful Bauhaus classic

    A colorful patchwork: Kerstin Bruchhäuser reinterpreted in this design Marcel Breuer's classic D4 folding club chair, conceived in 1927 as a practical chair to whip out on patios, boats and at sports events alike. Bruchhäuser used material from jeans, a kimono and military backpacks for a chair that is global and sustainable.

  • blue panels and tiles (DW/G. Reucher)

    Design highlights from the IMM Cologne

    Denim panels

    Milan Friedrich also turned to used denim as a basic material for his panels and tiles. He designed the lightweight, sound-absorbing modules for a project at the Berlin University of the Arts (UDK). The panels make great dividers within rooms, too, the designer says.

  • A man holds two cylindrical lamps (DW/G. Reucher)

    Design highlights from the IMM Cologne

    Award-winning lamps

    "Baschnja" — that's what designer Ilja Huber calls this lamp made of three elements that can be placed together or as separate units anywhere in a room. Depending on which way they face, the light is direct or indirect; when stacked, the lamp batteries charge. Huber won first prize at the IMM Cologne's Pure Talents Contest.

  • person sitting at a table surrounded by plants (DW/G. Reucher)

    Design highlights from the IMM Cologne

    Purifying plants

    "The House" stands for visionary furnishing concepts at the IMM Cologne. Truly Truly, a studio from Australia, presents merging open spaces. The designers Kate and Joel Booy are into functional furniture and nature, so they chose material as well as plants as dividers for the space. The greenery has the added bonus of improving the air quality.

  • distorted black circles on white material (DW/G. Reucher)

    Design highlights from the IMM Cologne

    Purifying artwork

    More than simply a decorative textile object, "Onda" by Brazilian-Dutch designer Joca van der Horst cleans the air with the help of nanotechnology. A nano coating reacts with daylight and improves the air quality. One touch, and a light even shows the degree of the air's impurity.

  • Mark Ruß sits on a grey bench in front of a grey triangle table (DW/G. Reucher)

    Design highlights from the IMM Cologne

    Functional kitchen furniture

    Designers at the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences came up with functional kitchen furniture, foldable triangular tables that can be pushed together to form a larger table. Mark Russ created the modular system that also includes benches, and is perfect for students sharing a house.

  • White kitchen module (DW/G. Reucher)

    Design highlights from the IMM Cologne

    Award-winning compact kitchen

    Kitchen manufacturers flock to the Cologne fair every two years for the "Living Kitchen" exhibits. Peter Sorg's compact kitchen won this year's "Pure Talents Contest." He designed a unique compact space for preparing a meal, doing the dishes and cooking — a smooth surface that is easy to clean afterwards.

  • loofah sponges with metl handles on display (DW/G. Reucher)

    Design highlights from the IMM Cologne

    Loofah kitchen sponges

    Inspired by the loofah sponge gourd, Jingbei Zheng designed a sustainable kitchen sponge set entitled "Rebrush," complete with metal handles of different shapes and sizes that are simply dug into a piece of the rough environmentally-friendly plant fiber. The designer hopes the pretty gleaming handle will make washing dishes more "aesthetically pleasing and agreeable."

    Author: Gaby Reucher (db)


Furnishing their home to reflect their individual lifestyles is important to Germans. While it sometime happens in the US, selling a house with all the furniture in it is unthinkable in Germany, according to expert on interior design trends Ursula Geismann, from the Association of the German Furniture Industries (Verband der Deutschen Möbelindustrie, VDM) .

In fact, 79 percent of Germans feel it is important that their home is furnished according to their needs, a recent VDM survey found. In the future, the industry plans to focus even more on what it takes to create a smart home and on demographic change, she added.

Bauhaus at the IMM

This year's centennial anniversary of the Bauhaus school of design is also noticeable at the IMM Cologne international furniture fair held from January 14 to 20 in the western German city. Various companies are licensed to manufacture the world-famous tubular steel armchairs and chairs by Marcel Breuer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Thonet, for instance, still makes the classic version, though with a different seat height because "people are bigger today than they were in the 1920s," as Thonet designer Susanne Korn explained.

Thomas Schriefers (DW/G. Reucher)

Thomas Schriefers has conceived a small Bauhaus exhibition for the furniture fair

"Bauhaus was an idea geared to the future, a big experiment that kept on changing," said Cologne architect Thomas Schriefers, a Bauhaus collector who set up a small Bauhaus exhibition at the fair.

Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius understood early on the importance of becoming established as a brand. The group's functional furniture and objects, designed to make life easier, were soon mass-produced. "They had a logo, they had their own lettering and advertised in books and pamphlets," Schriefers said, adding that Bauhaus also had an idea, a brand, a concept, a product and relied on an international network. In other words, the designers already applied "the strategies of modern marketing."

Read more: 5 timeless furniture designs from Germany

Multi-functional furniture

Whether Marcel Breuer's foldable chairs, integrated kitchens or simple building blocks for kids, Bauhaus designs were meant to be functional and practical. Today, people expect more from their furniture. It should not just be functional, but multi-functional, perhaps even involving smart home technology.

Compact kitchen design (DW/G. Reucher)

An award-winning compact kitchen space

About 44 percent of urban households are single households, said Geismann. "Apartments are getting ever-smaller, and you need practical, multi-functional furniture to save space."

Shiny metal, wood and marble

"Today everybody knows about it. Houses with lots of glass and shining metal: Bauhaus style. The same is true of home hygiene without home atmosphere: Bauhaus style. Tubular steel armchair frames: Bauhaus style. [...] Wallpaper patterned in cubes: Bauhaus style. No painting on the wall: Bauhaus style. Incomprehensible painting on the wall: Bauhaus style," wrote Ernst Kallai in 1930 in Ten Years of Bauhaus.

One look around at the IMM Cologne fair shows that steel tube constructions for shelves, cube-patterned wallpaper, glass tables and shiny metal are trendy again, along with wood and marble.

IMM Cologne 2019 (DW/G. Reucher)

Without plants, the design fair wouldn't feel as homey

Apartments large and small in Germany increasingly opt for open spaces, a concept long-established in other countries, said Elko Beeg, Management Director of the Sachsenküchen kitchen manufacturer. "We are a bit behind here in Germany."

Furniture design is functional, the shapes are simple, but rooms are decorated in such a way — at the fair and at home — that they are "gemütlich," the German word for comfortable and cozy.

Trends expert Ursula Geismann summarizes the typical German's approach as one of a "digital Neanderthal" who "gets everything done on their smartphone or tablet, while comfortably sitting on a couch. Inner life hasn't reached the digital world yet. And it will probably stay that way." 

 

