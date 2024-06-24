Staying thin and healthy with a miracle drug?

The hype is enormous: a new weight-loss drug is being aggressively marketed on social media, promising patients a quick fix for obesity. But what's the truth behind the hype?

This documentary reveals the unscrupulous marketing for a weight-loss injection that's being touted as a scientific sensation. The active ingredient involved, semaglutide, was originally developed for diabetes patients. For people who are slightly or moderately overweight, too, it seems to be an easy way to slim down.

Experts, however, are warning against people administering the injection without medical supervision. "For people who just want to shed a few kilos, these new drugs are a risk. We have still have no long term data," said Dr. Lucie Favre from an obesity consultation center in Lausanne, Switzerland. The real problem for a lot of people, she added, has more to do with poor dietary habits and insufficient exercise.

"Relying solely on the injection means treating the effects of the problem and not the cause," said Favre.

A film investigating the benefits and dangers of the new medication.