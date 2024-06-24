  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Health

Staying thin and healthy with a miracle drug?

Maria Wachlin
June 24, 2024

The hype is enormous: a new weight-loss drug is being aggressively marketed on social media, promising patients a quick fix for obesity. But what's the truth behind the hype?

https://p.dw.com/p/4hRfK

This documentary reveals the unscrupulous marketing for a weight-loss injection that's being touted as a scientific sensation. The active ingredient involved, semaglutide, was originally developed for diabetes patients. For people who are slightly or moderately overweight, too, it seems to be an easy way to slim down.

Experts, however, are warning against people administering the injection without medical supervision. "For people who just want to shed a few kilos, these new drugs are a risk. We have still have no long term data," said Dr. Lucie Favre from an obesity consultation center in Lausanne, Switzerland. The real problem for a lot of people, she added, has more to do with poor dietary habits and insufficient exercise.

"Relying solely on the injection means treating the effects of the problem and not the cause," said Favre.

A film investigating the benefits and dangers of the new medication.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up