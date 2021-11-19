'Stay united': Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
"For the Belarusian people, it looked very strange," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said of the German chancellor's recent phone calls with Alexander Lukashenko. He has been clinging to power since the disputed 2020 election.
The German chancellor made the comments after hundreds of people attempted to cross from Belarus to Poland over the last 24 hours. The EU says Alexander Lukashenko has instigated the crisis as part of a "hybrid war."
In a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belarus' president reportedly said his country is ready to negotiate with the EU on solving the crisis at the Polish border.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.
