Statue of African drug dealer erected in Berlin's notorious Görlitzer Park

The statue was placed as part of a small demonstration in support of drug dealers. Three weeks earlier, anti-immigrant protesters gathered in the park.
An artist erected a statue of a drug dealer in Berlin's notorious Görlitzer Park as part of a solidarity event with those plying their trade.
French-America artist Scott Holmquist erected the 3-meter tall (10 feet) statue dubbed "Last Hero" as part of a 24-hour sit-in demonstration from Sunday to Monday morning. It was later removed by organizers.
Read more: Berlin exhibition on 'brave' African drug dealers courts controversy
The statue of a black bagman holding a cell phone drew criticism from police and authorities who are constantly battling crime in what is known across the country as an open drug market.
Holmquist organized the event under the motto "Solidarity and human rights — also for drug dealers."
The event came in response to a demonstration organized by the far-right Pegida movement at Görlitzer Park three weeks ago. Protected by 140 police, Pegida followers criticized the absence of rule of law in the park.
Read more: Berlin: 'Cocaine taxis' are a growing problem
Holmquist previously stirred controversy when he organized an exhibition about 13 African drug dealers and their often difficult journey to reach Germany.
