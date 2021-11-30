Statement addressing an article in the SZ on allegations of anti-Semitism made against some of its employees

Under instructions by the Director General, DW will immediately commission an independent external investigation.



The investigation will look into the comments by DW employees quoted in the article which were published in other media and on their personal social media profiles.



The DW law and DW's Code of Conduct clearly specify the values that all DW employees must respect and represent both internally and externally. The codex of the Editor-in-Chief clearly indicates which journalistic principles must be observed with regard to dealing with anti-Semitism.



Following the investigation DW will, if necessary, take immediate action should the allegations of violations of these rules prove to be true.