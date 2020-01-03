 State of the Union: Donald Trump heralds America′s ′blazing′ future | News | DW | 05.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

State of the Union: Donald Trump heralds America's 'blazing' future

The president painted a rosy picture of the US economy and global role. He appeared to snub a top Democrat, though he lavished praise on his international guest, Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Watch video 00:49

Trump's State of the Union: US is 'highly respected again'

US President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, using the annual address to praise his track record over the past three years in the Oval Office.

"Unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises," Trump said to a warm response from the partisan elements of the house.

He made no mention of the impeachment case during the one hour and 18-minute address, despite intense scrutiny of his actions during the recent proceedings.

The president appeared to refuse to shake hands with top Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, at the beginning of speech. In turn, Pelosi ripped up a copy of his speech at the end of the address. 

Trump praises progress under his leadership

Trump boasted about the strides his administration has made to boost the country's economy and global standing, citing low unemployment figures.

He also extolled the virtues of the trade deal with Mexico and Canada (USMCA), as well as an initial accord with China that sealed a truce to a trade war with the Asian nation.

On the issue of migration, the president touted "an unprecedented effort to secure the southern border of the United States where a long, tall wall is being built."

On foreign policy, he reaffirmed the White House is "working to end America's wars in the Middle East."

"America's enemies are on the run, America's fortunes are on the rise and America's future is blazing bright," Trump declared during the speech.

The congressmen and women responded to Trump's remarks mostly along partisan lines.

Trump delivered his State of the Union address as nationwide primaries are getting underway ahead of November's presidential election, in which Trump will seek re-election.

Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ngan)

Vice President Mike Pence claps as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up a copy of Donald Trump's speech

Venezuela's Guaido in attendance

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido was a guest at Trump's address. The White House has recognized the Venezuelan politician as the South American country's interim president.

Guaido was invited at Trump's behest to demonstrate the US president's backing for his efforts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power, according to US broadcasters CNN and NBC.

"Maduro is an illegitimate leader" and his "tyranny" in Venezuela will be "smashed and broken," Trump said. He described Guaido as the "legitimate leader of the Venezuelan people," which drew rounds of applause from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Juan Guaido (picture-alliance/AP/P.Semansky)

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido appreciates the support offered to him by his US counterpart, Donald Trump

Democrats respond

Though House Speaker Pelosi gave a strong symbolic response to Trump's speech, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered the Democrats' official response to the president's State of the Union address. Whitmer used much of her speech to tout her party's efforts to ease health care costs and to highlight how everyday Americans are struggling to pay their bills. 

"It's pretty simple," she said. "Democrats are trying to make your health care better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away."

Whitmer's nearly 11-minute speech, from East Lansing High School, also touched on Trump's behavior on social media, saying: "Bullying people on Twitter doesn't fix bridges — it burns them."

Democratic women in white

Many Democratic women attending the State of the Union wore white to show support for suffragettes a century after women earned the right to vote.

Some also had green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected vote on the issue in the House of Representatives, one of the US chambers of congress.

Meanwhile, other Democratic lawmakers wore red, white and blue-striped pins to highlight environmental issues.

Democratic women (picture-alliance/P. Lynch)

Democratic women, all wearing white, hold up three fingers for the Equal Rights bill

jsi/cmb (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Donald Trump's impeachment is not a waste of time

The dispute in the US Senate has initially been limited to the procedural rules of the impeachment process. While the Republicans have not wavered, impeachment proceedings cannot be avoided, argues DW's Carla Bleiker. (22.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump's State of the Union: US is 'highly respected again'  

Related content

Iran Protest gegen US-Sanktionen in Teheran

The US and Iran: Decades of enmity 03.01.2020

The targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US is the latest episode in a troubled relationship. DW examines the tensions between the two nations dating back decades.

USA l US-Präsident Donald Trump - schlechte Laune, wütend

Donald Trump freezes assets held by Venezuela in US 06.08.2019

The US president's move is his latest gambit to oust counterpart Nicolas Maduro from power. Meanwhile, Colombia says it will grant citizenship to babies born there to Venezuelan parents and thus at risk of statelessness.

Geldscheine aus Venezuela

Swiss deny call with Venezuela's Juan Guaido over bank accounts 21.02.2019

The swift denial has come after the opposition leader claimed he spoke with the Swiss president about freezing bank accounts. He accused officials at home of moving money abroad as the struggle for power drags on.

Advertisement