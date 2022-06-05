  1. Skip to content
State-of-the-art recycling for e-waste in Cameroon

Faced with the proliferation of electronic waste, an NGO in Cameroon is helping the residents of Douala and Yaounde get rid of their old computer screens, household equipment or telephones safely and sustainably.

