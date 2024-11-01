State of emergency in Papua New Guinea after riots

SocietyPapua New GuineaState of emergency in Papua New Guinea after riotsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyPapua New Guinea01/11/2024January 11, 2024Widespread looting and arson broke out in Papua New Guinea's capital of Port Moresby after police went on strike over a cut in pay. Prime Minister James Marape has called for calm, saying the pay cuts were caused by a glitch in the payroll system.https://p.dw.com/p/4b7kTAdvertisement