SocietyPapua New Guinea

State of emergency in Papua New Guinea after riots

January 11, 2024

Widespread looting and arson broke out in Papua New Guinea's capital of Port Moresby after police went on strike over a cut in pay. Prime Minister James Marape has called for calm, saying the pay cuts were caused by a glitch in the payroll system.

