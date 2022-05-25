Starting over: A Ukrainian family in Berlin

Sascha was working in a call center, and Anna was attending school. The mother and daughter were living in Chernihiv, close to the border with Belarus, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and started pounding their hometown with bombs. They fled to Germany, where they’re now living with a host family in Berlin. Between school, learning the language, and finding a job, there are many challenges ahead. We follow the pair as they adjust to their new life in Berlin.