Starting over: A Ukrainian family in Berlin

In March 2022, 43-year-old Sascha fled Ukraine with her 17-year-old daughter, Anna. Anna's father died a few years ago while fighting in eastern Ukraine. Now Sascha and Anna are starting a new life in Berlin.
Sascha was working in a call center, and Anna was attending school. The mother and daughter were living in Chernihiv, close to the border with Belarus, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and started pounding their hometown with bombs. They fled to Germany, where they’re now living with a host family in Berlin. Between school, learning the language, and finding a job, there are many challenges ahead. We follow the pair as they adjust to their new life in Berlin.