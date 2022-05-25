 Starting over: A Ukrainian family in Berlin | Reporter - On Location | DW | 28.05.2022

Reporter

Starting over: A Ukrainian family in Berlin

In March 2022, 43-year-old Sascha fled Ukraine with her 17-year-old daughter, Anna. Anna's father died a few years ago while fighting in eastern Ukraine. Now Sascha and Anna are starting a new life in Berlin.

Watch video 12:35

Sascha was working in a call center, and Anna was attending school. The mother and daughter were living in Chernihiv, close to the border with Belarus, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and started pounding their hometown with bombs. They fled to Germany, where they’re now living with a host family in Berlin. Between school, learning the language, and finding a job, there are many challenges ahead. We follow the pair as they adjust to their new life in Berlin.

Golden Bitcoin coin in hand on a blurred sunset background with a man. Hand holding a crypto currency virtual money. Bussiness, commercial, exchange, digital money. Golden Bitcoin coin in hand on a blurred sunset background with a man. Hand holding a crypto currency virtual money. Bussiness, commercial, exchange, digital money Copyright: xx 31760324

Cryptos in support of Ukraine 25.05.2022

Cryptos in support of Ukraine 25.05.2022

Troops are advancing from three directions on the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Russia tightens grip on Ukraine's Donbas region 27.05.2022

Dieses von Maxar Technologies zur Verfügung gestellte Satellitenbild zeigt das Metallurgische Kombinat Asow-Stahl in Mariupol. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Satellite technology provides evidence of Ukraine war crimes 27.05.2022

April 11, 2022, Bucha, Ukraine: investigators begin the grim task of pulling bodies from a mass grave behind the Church of St. Andrew and All Saints, while assessing evidence of war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine on April 11, 2022. Wreckage of war and bodies littered the streets of Bucha, recently liberated from invading Russian troops in the suburbs of Kyiv where atrocities have been reported. (Credit Image: Â© Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire

Ukraine faces massive task of investigating Russian war crimes 27.05.2022

