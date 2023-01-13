Grief for Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis

The 54-year-old singer was rushed to a hospital hours before her death. Celebrities from Tom Hanks to Donatella Versace have reached out to her family.

The death of Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — has been met with an outpouring of grief on social media.

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — has died on Thursday, hours after she was hospitalized. She was 54.

Presley was a singer-songwriter in her own right and also contributed to several charitable causes.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Presley rushed to hospital

American media outlets reported that Presley suffered heart failure.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles emergency services said paramedics were dispatched to Presley's Calabasas home on Thursday morning following a report of a woman in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics then performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life" before rushing her to the hospital.

Stars pay tribute

Tom Hanks, who stared in the recent biopic film Elvis, and his wife Rita Wilson said, "Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight.... It's too much."

Actor John Travolta said on Instagram: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again."

"How heartbreaking, I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms," singer LeAnn Rimes tweeted.

"My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years."

A life in the spotlight

Presley's birth in 1968 was international news, and she was known to share her father's brooding charisma and sultry voice. Elvis passed away in 1977, when she was just 9 years old.

The singer went on to release her own rock albums in the 2000s and appeared on stage alongside greats including Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley.

Presley's private life also generated attention — her four husbands included Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

More recently, Presley attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday to celebrate Austin Butler's award for playing her father in the film Elvis.

"I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant," she told ET.

Presley leaves behind a son and twin daughters. Another son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 aged 27.

