  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Ethiopia
Lisa Marie Presley headshot in black and white
Lisa Marie Presley has passed away aged 54Image: Jimmy Morris/dpa/picture alliance
MusicUnited States of America

Grief for Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis

8 hours ago

The 54-year-old singer was rushed to a hospital hours before her death. Celebrities from Tom Hanks to Donatella Versace have reached out to her family.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M6gN

The death of Lisa Marie Presley  — the only child of Elvis Presley — has been met with an outpouring of grief on social media.

 

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — has died on Thursday, hours after she was hospitalized. She was 54.

Presley was a singer-songwriter in her own right and also contributed to several charitable causes.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Presley rushed to hospital

American media outlets reported that Presley suffered heart failure.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles emergency services said paramedics were dispatched to Presley's Calabasas home on Thursday morning following a report of a woman in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics then performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life" before rushing her to the hospital.

Stars pay tribute

Tom Hanks, who stared in the recent biopic film Elvis, and his wife Rita Wilson said, "Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight.... It's too much."

Actor John Travolta said on Instagram: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again."

"How heartbreaking, I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms," singer LeAnn Rimes tweeted.

"My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years."

A life in the spotlight

Presley's birth in 1968 was international news, and she was known to share her father's brooding charisma and sultry voice. Elvis passed away in 1977, when she was just 9 years old.

The singer went on to release her own rock albums in the 2000s and appeared on stage alongside greats including Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley.

Presley's private life also generated attention — her four husbands included Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

More recently, Presley attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday to celebrate Austin Butler's award for playing her father in the film Elvis.

"I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant," she told ET.

Presley leaves behind a son and twin daughters. Another son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 aged 27.

zc/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A young man sings on stage as smiling girls look on

'Elvis': A cinematic celebration of the king of rock 'n' roll

'Elvis': A cinematic celebration of the king of rock 'n' roll

Baz Luhrmann's fast-paced ride through the life of Elvis Presley arrives in cinemas, with Austin Butler as the singing sensation and Tom Hanks playing his manager.
CultureJune 22, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An nighttime view of the massive iron ore mine in Kiruna, Sweden. Archive image.

Sweden discovers Europe's largest known rare earths deposit

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A refugee from Congo waits to receive lunch at the Nyakabande Transit Center in Kisoro

Will Rwanda shut out Congolese refugees?

Will Rwanda shut out Congolese refugees?

Politics18 hours ago01:30 min
More from Africa

Asia

A girl receives a measles vaccine

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

Health21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a red sweater removes white foil from a metal sculpture of a horse

Why are Nazi sculptures still exhibited in Germany today?

Why are Nazi sculptures still exhibited in Germany today?

Culture21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ulf Kristersson and Jessika Roswall stand before the Swedish and EU flags

Swedish EU presidency at mercy of euroskeptics

Swedish EU presidency at mercy of euroskeptics

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Politics17 hours ago05:07 min
More from Middle East

North America

A metaverse avatar of Mark Zuckerberg waves to the camera

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Business22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president ousted

Protests rock Peru weeks after president ousted

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage