07/06/2024 July 6, 2024

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is getting down to business, announcing his new cabinet positions. Starmer and his center-left Labour party won a landslide victory on Thursday, paving the way for a major political reset. British commentator Quentin Peel says while Starmer has promised change and vowed to restore trust in politics, he’s so far been cautious on the detail.