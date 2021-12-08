 Stare like a car? German idioms related to automobiles | Meet the Germans | DW | 08.12.2021

Meet the Germans

Stare like a car? German idioms related to automobiles

They can be used to describe someone who is furious, boring, too fast or too slow: Different German-language idioms include a reference to automobiles.

  • Two people in a VW Beetle.

    Quirky German car-related idioms

    Blank stare

    The popular German idiom "wie ein Auto gucken" translates as "to stare like a car." Picture automobile classics with headlights round as eyes, and a radiator grill wide as an open mouth: voila, that's what Germans say when someone gives them a really blank, perplexed look.

  • Person in a hammock outdoors in a tree, city on the background

    Quirky German car-related idioms

    Slow down

    "Einen Gang zurückschalten": If a German implores you to "change down a gear," they aren't worried about your driving skills. The idiom is rather a way of saying: take a step back, take a breather and take it easy.

  • King Kong, huge ape with wide open mouth

    Quirky German car-related idioms

    Furious

    In German, people who are fuming, furious and going ballistic might say of themselves, "Ich bin auf 180" (I have reached 180 kilometers per hour) — a high speed if you are driving on regular public roads, or even on the Autobahn.

  • Woman running to catch a train

    Quirky German car-related idioms

    Step on it

    The German term "Gas geben" simply means to accelerate, to "put the pedal to the metal." But it is also used for people prone to dawdling: if you're trying to hurry Germans up, tell them "Gib Gas!"

  • Yellow sign showing pictograms of things that are forbidden

    Quirky German car-related idioms

    Killjoy

    The German term "Spassbremse" literally translates as a "fun brake," and refers to a spoilsport, a person who keeps others from enjoying themselves by, for instance, reminding them of problems and rules.

  • lion hunting warthog

    Quirky German car-related idioms

    Hit the road

    The German idiom "Die Kurve kratzen" translates as "scrape the corner," and means to disappear as fast as you can. The figure of speech, some sources say, could go back hundreds of years, when coaches would scrape house corners as they turned into narrow lanes. "Die Kurve kriegen," however, means to manage something at the very last minute — a close shave.

  • Autobahn at night, red and white car lights

    Quirky German car-related idioms

    In the fast lane

    The German idiom "auf der Überholspur" — literally, "in the passing lane" — refers to people who assert themselves, get ahead in life. With the additional word "life" ("Leben auf der Überholspur"), it means "life in the fast lane" — a hectic, restless and potentially dangerous life.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


"Abschleppen" is the word for towing, but depending on context can also refer to picking someone up, say in a bar. 

"Spätzünder" directly translates as "late igniter," and is the equivalent of the "late bloomer" in English.

A "Montagsauto" is literally a "Monday car," but the word actually refers to a poorly built "lemon" of a car. 

The German language features different everyday words and expressions inspired by cars and driving.

It doesn't always have to be automobiles, either.

A "Trittbrettfahrer" literally means a person riding on a running board, but is used in the sense of freeloader. The image dates back to a time when people might jump on the running board of a streetcar that was already moving, for a free ride.

Watch video 06:40

The Autobahn, cars and driving in Germany

 

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTubeInstagram and at dw.com/MeetTheGermans.

