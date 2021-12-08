Stare like a car? German idioms related to automobiles

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
They can be used to describe someone who is furious, boring, too fast or too slow: Different German-language idioms include a reference to automobiles.
"Abschleppen" is the word for towing, but depending on context can also refer to picking someone up, say in a bar.
"Spätzünder" directly translates as "late igniter," and is the equivalent of the "late bloomer" in English.
A "Montagsauto" is literally a "Monday car," but the word actually refers to a poorly built "lemon" of a car.
The German language features different everyday words and expressions inspired by cars and driving.
It doesn't always have to be automobiles, either.
A "Trittbrettfahrer" literally means a person riding on a running board, but is used in the sense of freeloader. The image dates back to a time when people might jump on the running board of a streetcar that was already moving, for a free ride.
