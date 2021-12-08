  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
CultureGermany

Stare like a car? German idioms related to automobiles

Dagmar Breitenbach
January 18, 2023

They can be used to describe someone who is furious, boring, too fast or too slow: Different German-language idioms include a reference to automobiles.

https://p.dw.com/p/418Gz
Car on highway, everything else is blurred
Image: picture-alliance/D. Kubirski

"Abschleppen" is the word for towing, but depending on context can also refer to picking someone up, say in a bar. 

"Spätzünder" directly translates as "late igniter," and is the equivalent of the "late bloomer" in English.

A "Montagsauto" is literally a "Monday car," but the word actually refers to a poorly built "lemon" of a car. 

The German language features different everyday words and expressions inspired by cars and driving.

It doesn't always have to be automobiles, either.

A "Trittbrettfahrer" literally means a person riding on a running board, but is used in the sense of freeloader. The image dates back to a time when people might jump on the running board of a streetcar that was already moving, for a free ride.

The picture gallery above explores more car-related idioms.

The Autobahn, cars and driving in Germany

 

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTubeInstagram and at dw.com/MeetTheGermans.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

BdT Deutschland Sturm über Norddeutschland

Are you through the wind? German nature idioms

Are you through the wind? German nature idioms

The German language has many everyday idioms referring to nature and weather phenomena, from snow and rain to ice. Grease that lightning and beware the eaves in rain!
CultureOctober 27, 2021
Two cooks testing food during a cooking competition

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking

German is rich in idioms revolving around food and cooking. Learn some of them to impress your friends while also whetting your appetite in the process!
CultureSeptember 29, 2021
A image of a road with a temporary cycle path and an image of a bike painted in yellow.

Germans and their beloved bike paths

Germans and their beloved bike paths

DW's John Marshall looks at the differences between bike culture in Germany and the US, and why you should never walk on a German bike path.
CultureOctober 28, 2021
Show more stories