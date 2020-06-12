 Starbucks bans staff from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, accessories | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 12.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Starbucks bans staff from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, accessories

The coffee chain has told employees not to wear accessories or clothes displaying messages in support of the movement, US media reported. The ban has sparked boycott calls from social media users.

A protestor demonstrates outside a Starbucks on April 15, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, has told its employees not to wear accessories or clothes mentioning the Black Lives Matter movement, reminding them that doing so would violate the company's dress code policy which prohibits accessories that advocate a "political, religious or personal issue."

An internal memo sent to Starbucks employees last week, obtained by BuzzFeed News, cited Nzinga Shaw, vice president of Inclusion and Diversity, as saying "there are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter movement — and in certain circumstances, intentionally repurpose them to amplify divisiveness."

Numerous employees told BuzzFeed, however, that the coffee chain regularly allows and, on some occasions, even encourages its staff to don accessories celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality.

"Starbucks LGBTQ+ partners wear LGBTQ+ pins and shirts, that also could incite and create violent experiences amongst partners and customers," Benson, a black transgender employee at Starbucks, told the news outlet. "We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia/homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them."

DW has reached out to Starbucks to confirm the authenticity of the internal memo.

Boycott calls

The internal memo comes just days after Starbucks, just like many other prominent corporates, came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gathered steam once again following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The company laid out some of the measures it was taking to promote racial equality.

The BuzzFeed report caused an immediate backlash on social media with users calling for a boycott of the coffee chain that has often touted its progressive ideals but has been found wanting on a few occasions. 

 

Repeat offender?

In 2018, the coffee chain was flailed after a Philadelphia store employee had two African-American men arrested when they refused to leave the store after their request to use the restroom was denied. The employee reasoned that the two men were not allowed to use the restroom because they had not bought anything.

The arrests prompted a major backlash against the coffee chain across the United States. Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson apologized for the incident, calling it a "reprehensible outcome." The company later closed its stores in the US for one day to conduct training to address implicit bias.

Days after the Philadelphia incident, a black man in Los Angeles accused Starbucks of racism, claiming he was denied access to a restroom, even though a white man was allowed to use one. Both had not bought anything at the store.

Starbucks, which claims to sell fair-trade coffee, has also been occasionally accused of using beans picked by enslaved people. An investigation by Thomson Reuters Foundation published in December last year showed that coffee produced by modern slaves was being stamped slavery-free by top certification schemes and being sold at a premium to brands such as Starbucks. 

Watch video 01:31

Starbucks' damage control

 

DW recommends

Opinion: Systemic racism is the real 'American carnage'

A majority of white Americans still cannot come to terms with what black people have known forever: Racism is systemic, systematic, and nowhere near gone. White America must step up not just for peace, but for justice. (31.05.2020)  

Amid George Floyd protests, US companies stand up for racial justice

Since the killing of George Floyd and the eruption of mass protests across the US, companies have begun expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Critics have accused them of jumping on the bandwagon. (04.06.2020)  

Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

Since last week's killing of George Floyd, a black man, cities across the US have seen ongoing protests against police brutality. Many young people are among the demonstrators in Washington D.C., and they want justice. (05.06.2020)  

Related content

Zack Steffen jubelt

USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen on Black Lives Matter: If you're silent, you're against us 12.06.2020

US national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen, currently on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf, has had enough of police brutality and racism. He believes the time for talking is over – now he, and others, must take action.

Deutschland Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga teams take a knee to support Black Lives Matter movement 07.06.2020

A week after Weston McKennie, Jadon Sancho and others delivered individual statements of support to the Black Lives Matter movement, Bundesliga clubs showed their collective solidarity.

USA Washington DC Proteste nach dem Tod von George Floyd | Black Lives Matter

Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough' 05.06.2020

Since last week's killing of George Floyd, a black man, cities across the US have seen ongoing protests against police brutality. Many young people are among the demonstrators in Washington D.C., and they want justice.

Advertisement

Lufthansa crisis: An interview with the UFO union

Lufthansa has announced massive job cuts. The union of cabin crew members UFO suggests wage reductions to avoid job cuts  