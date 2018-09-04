 Star Wars producers and actress Cicely Tyson to garner honorary Oscars | Film | DW | 06.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Star Wars producers and actress Cicely Tyson to garner honorary Oscars

The Help and Roots actress Cicely Tyson, Lalo Schifrin, the Argentinian composer known for his Mission: Impossible theme song, as well as two Star Wars producers are among this year's five recipients of lifetime awards.

Actress Cicely Tyson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/W. Sanjuan)

Actress Cicely Tyson

Stars Wars producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall are to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Award, an accolade named after the legendary studio executive, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday.

Along with Cicely Tyson and Lalo Schifrin, an honorary Oscar will also go to the first publicist ever: Marvin Levy, who has collaborated with director Steven Spielberg and created advertising campaigns for such films as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Kramer vs. Kramer and Schindler's List.

"Choosing the honorees for its awards each year is the happiest of all the Board of Governors' work," said John Bailey, president of the Academy.

Barack Obama, Cicely Tyson, Robert DeNiro, Melinda Gates, Robert Redford (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Balce Ceneta)

Tyson also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the US's highest civilian award, from President Barack Obama in 2016

Cicely Tyson: Strong women's roles

Actress Cicely Tyson, who is 93, is to be honored for her lifetime achievements, including a nomination for an Academy Award for her performance in the 1972 film Sounder, as well as her roles in films such as Fried Green Tomatoes, and The Help.

Tyson is famed for playing the characters of strong African-American women, which also included a role in the hugely-watched 1970s television mini-series, Roots. It focused on a African-American family's enslavement and ultimate liberation.

Tyson was a model before turning to acting, and was married to musician Miles Davis during the 1980s.

Lalo Schifrin: Scores for over 100 films

Composer Lalo Schifrin, 86, who will garner an honorary Oscar, has written scores for more than 100 films, including Dirty Harry, but is likely most famous for his theme music for the Mission: Impossible television series.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy, heading up the latest Star Wars movies at Disney, is the first woman to receive the Thalberg Award. She and husband Frank Marshall have collaborated on various films, including The Sixth Sense and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The awards will be handed out on November 18 in Hollywood. The Governors Awards, as they are also known, were created as a separate event in 2009 to better showcase the recipients and pare down the main show's packed schedule.

als/eg (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Berlinale 2018: Willem Dafoe receives Honorary Golden Bear

From a comic book villain to Jesus, Willem Dafoe has portrayed every possible role during his career. With 100 movies in his filmography and counting, the Berlinale awards the American actor an honorary prize. (20.02.2018)  

Spielberg's 'The Post': How 1970s politics resonate with today's era of 'fake news'

Even though its narrative deals with the Pentagon Papers, which revealed secret details of US actions during the Vietnam War, the 1970s scandal serves as an allegory of the current political climate. (11.01.2018)  

Honorary Oscar for Donald Sutherland's monumental career

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland received the honorary Oscar at Academy Awards for his life's work. It's surely compensation for never having been awarded an Oscar for his many stellar performances. (10.11.2017)  

From medicine to acting: International Emmy Awards honor German actress Christiane Paul

Film star Christiane Paul, who studied medicine and even worked as a surgeon for several years, initially saw acting as a side job. Today she's one of Germany's most sought-after actresses - and an Emmy Award winner. (22.11.2016)  

Related content

75. Filmfestival Venedig - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Venice film festival slammed for 'toxic masculinity' 29.08.2018

The festival opens with Damien Chazelle's First Man, starring Ryan Gosling. Netflix is a major player, and from the Coen brothers to Mike Leigh, an impressive number of (male) star directors are in the competition.

Roman Polanski

Mixed emotions as Roman Polanski turns 85 17.08.2018

The Polish director has had a career spanning nearly six decades. But can his professional work be considered without reflecting on his controversial private life?

Hans Solo Blaster Auktion

Star Wars: Han Solo's blaster fetches stellar price at Las Vegas auction 24.06.2018

An original Han Solo blaster used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi has sold for $550,000 (€471,000) at a Las Vegas auction. Julien's Auctions says American franchise Believe It or Not bought the coveted item on Saturday.

Advertisement

Film

Actress Cicely Tyson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/W. Sanjuan)

Star Wars producers and actress Cicely Tyson to garner honorary Oscars

The Help and Roots actress Cicely Tyson, Lalo Schifrin, the Argentinian composer known for his Mission: Impossible theme song, as well as two Star Wars producers are among this year's five recipients of lifetime awards. 

Books

Thilo Sarrazin in front of his book's cover (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

Thilo Sarrazin's 'Hostile Takeover': An Islam expert's take on the book

Eight years after his last contentious work, former politician Thilo Sarrazin is back with another controversial take on Muslim culture, "Hostile Takeover." A political science and Islam expert reviews the book for DW. 

Music

Painting with a historical view of Bonn as seen from a hill (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Beethoven: Made in the Rhineland

A composer like Ludwig van Beethoven towers over others, but even that singular genius didn't come out of the blue. A look at the musical environment that brought forth the iconic musician — and cherished his memory. 

Arts

A broken white porcelain teapot with a blue pattern swims in a puddle of porcelain (Livia Marin)

When art plays with illusions

The exhibition "Thrill of Deceptions" at the Kunsthalle Munich shows how art has been playing with our senses since Antiquity.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Trüberbrook (btf)

How Germany is depicted in video games

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible. 

Lifestyle

Nike ad reads Believe in Something, even if it means sacrificing everything (Nike)

Nike's polarizing ad and other campaigns with a political twist

Along with Nike's latest campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, different companies have used political issues to promote their brands. Others faced backlash for being politically incorrect. Here's a look at 10 cases. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  