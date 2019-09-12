 Star designer Luigi Colani has passed away: ′My world is round′ | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 16.09.2019

Culture

Star designer Luigi Colani has passed away: 'My world is round'

Even at an advanced age, famed German designer Luigi Colani had crazy ideas. In the 1970s, he markedly influenced the world of design with his at-times-impractical, yet brilliant, shapes. He died at the age of 91.

  • Red and greens chairs of plastic sitting outside in 1973 (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Luigi Colani's round world of design

    Timeless classics (1973)

    His favorite material was plastic, highly polished, in strong colors. In the 1970s, the Berlin-based designer Lutz "Luigi" Colani was one of the style-shaping artists of the international design industry. His curved designs — always with rounded edges — were recognizable at first glance as "Colani."

  • Luigi Colani looking at one of his designs (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Luigi Colani's round world of design

    Bold design statements

    Luigi Colani, born in Berlin on August 2, 1928, loved the big stage for his exclusive designs. He was familiar to it from childhood, as his father worked as an architect in the film industry and his mother was a prompter for theater director Max Reinhardt. To encourage their son's creativity at an early age, his parents set up a craft room for him instead of a children's room.

  • Designer Luigi Colani standing with a red racing model in front of a palace (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Luigi Colani's round world of design

    Models as sculptures

    Harkotten Castle, in the Münsterland region, was home to Colani's workshop. It was also his place of residence and a source of inspiration. As a successful industrial designer, Luigi Colani was able to live the feudal lifestyle. In the park, visitors could admire his crazy designs for sports cars, furniture, motorcycles or sculptures, such as this advertising model for tire manufacturer Goodyear.

  • The office called the Colani egg (picture-alliance/Dumont Bildarchiv/R. Lueger)

    Luigi Colani's round world of design

    Office of the future

    The Colani egg — also called the "Ufo" — has been located on a former coal mining tower in Lünen, North Rhine-Westphalia, since 1995. With this object, the artist wanted to illustrate the structural change in the Ruhr region. The "Ufo" serves as an office space and business lounge with a panoramic view. The former mining shaft building at the foot of the tower is now used as an event hall.

  • Designer Luigi Colani siting next to his television model (picture alliance/ZB/A. Altwein)

    Luigi Colani's round world of design

    Cult object: the Colani television

    The organic shape is also unmistakable here: You were bound to get a special TV-watching experience with the Colani television. The picture above shows Colani presenting one of his television models at the 1993 International Consumer Electronics Fair in Berlin. His extravagant product designs were not always practical. The Colani television, however, developed into a cult object.

  • Canon camera at the Photokina photography fair in Cologne in 1984 (picture alliance/dpa/H. Reeh)

    Luigi Colani's round world of design

    'Revolutionizing the camera world'

    Colani didn't hold back from designing cameras either. He called the ergonomically shaped SLR by Canon perhaps his best product and claimed to have revolutionized the camera world. One thing is certain: The Canon T90 camera, introduced in 1986, garnered him a lot of money and fame.

  • White coffee cups on black saucers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Schulz)

    Luigi Colani's round world of design

    Presentation is everything

    Coffee, anyone? Surely it tastes better sipped from a Colani-designed cappuccino cup, complete with a matching saucer. The black-and-white set is a curved design typical of the designer and an eye-catcher on any coffee table. In addition to dishes, Colani also designed entire kitchens.

  • Luigi Colani standing next to a black Horch-Colani in 1996 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Rademacher)

    Luigi Colani's round world of design

    Swanky sports car

    Colani is still a role model for generations of designers today. His name is for many directly associated with spectacular and futuristic designs of automobiles, race cars, trucks and airplanes. A particularly characteristic design: the curved fenders of this convertible, the "Horch-Colani." The designer died on September 16, 2019 at the age of 91.

    Author: Paula Rösler, Heike Mund (als)


Celebrated designer Luigi Colani died from a severe illness in Karlsruhe on Monday, September 16, his life companion, Yazhen Zhao, confirmed to German press agency dpa.

The designer could look back at a long legacy that profoundly shaped Germany's world of design. He was also known to be particularly stubborn, and refused to listen to advice concerning his work.

Colani not only designed various transportation models such as cars, trucks and airplanes, but also furniture, dishware, glasses, cameras, televisions, clothing, toilets and kitchens. "I am a successful swine and have had major opportunities," the designer once said.

Rounded forms

Never one to like sharp edges, his trademark style was composed of round, organic shapes. "My world is round," he stressed, reflecting on his striking work that influenced generations of young designers.

By no means, however, were all of his designs turned into reality. Colani himself estimated that about 70% disappeared as sketches into desk drawers. The designer once calculated that he put some 4,000 ideas onto paper, while many more still swam around in his mind.

Asked about death on his 90th birthday in August 2018, he reflected: "I come from a family of people who live to be a 100. Why should I think about dying when there are still so many questions in life that have remained unanswered?"

 

