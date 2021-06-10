Star architect Gottfried Böhm has died aged 101

Gottfried Böhm was a sculptor among architects. His most revered works resemble jagged concrete mountains, among them the town hall in Bensberg in western Germany that he shaped as a grand fortress and crown of the city. So too the massive pilgrimage church in Neviges near Düsseldorf seems to have been hewn out of the rock and built to last for eternity. What looks so heavy from the outside yet appears almost weightless inside.

This legacy is being celebrated following the death of Gottfried Böhm at the age of 101 on June 9. Such was Böhm's impact on the architectural world, that he was the only living German to have won the prestigious Pritzker Prize, dubbed the "Nobel Prize for Architects," which he received in 1986 for his tour de force in Neviges.

Europe's largest modern cathedral: Mary Queen of Peace, Böhm's pilgrimage church in Neviges, was completed in 1968

A family tradition

Böhm was born on January 23, 1920 in the town of Offenbach near Frankfurt am Main. The son of Dominikus Böhm, a renowned church builder, Gottfried quickly followed in his father's footsteps.

Mainly designing churches until the early 1970s, his first house of worship was the Marian Chapel, or "Madonna in the ruins," in Cologne's bombed-out St. Kolumba Church in 1947.

Characteristic of Böhm's early works are a concrete brutalist style and distinctive sculptural quality. This related to Böhm's concurrent love for the fine arts, explaining why he studied sculpture as well as architecture.

Greatly inspired by the play of light of his father's churches, Böhm also learned from Rudolf Schwarz, another Rhineland-based church builder whose name is associated with the reconstruction of war-torn Cologne. The young Böhm was also influenced by Bauhaus masters Walter Gropius and Mies van der Rohe, both of whom he personally met.

After his father's death, the Offenbach-born architect took over his office in the prestigious Cologne district of Marienburg in 1955. Three of his four sons took the same career path, triggering the nimbus of an "architect dynasty" that Swiss director Maurizius Staerkle-Drux addressed in his feature film Die Böhms - Architektur einer Familie ("The Böhms – architecture of a family") in 2015.

Already at the biblical age of 93, the architectural patriarch is shown taking a dive into his home pool, which he did every morning before work.

Böhm was taking a daily dive well into his 90s before starting work

Outsider Gottfried Böhm

Gottfried Böhm was never short on projects, including designs for building set on rather difficult locations.

His Bergischer Löwe ("Mountaineous Lion," an allusion to the name of the location), that became the community centre of Bergisch Gladbach, succeeded better than his residential quarter in the popular Cologne district of Chorweiler.

Highly praised upon construction, the high-rise housing estate is now considered a lifeless concrete desert that might be comparable to banlieues on the edges of Paris.

Nonetheless, Böhm's work was duly recognized in 1986 when he received the Pritzker Prize, the Nobel Prize of the trade, for his efforts to reconcile tradition and modernity — most especially in the Neviges cathedral.

Böhm increasingly turned to steel and glass as building materials which eased his way towards lighter, more playful forms, for example at the Hans Otto Theatre, or "Potsdam Oyster," whose three-tiered shell roof vaguely resembles Sydney's fabled Opera House.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Concrete peaks Sharp-edged, pointed, Brutalist: Gottfried Böhm's Mary Queen of Peace pilgrimage church in Neviges near Dusseldorf resembles a jagged mountain. He is the only German to have won the prestigious Pritzker Prize, the "Nobel Prize for Architects," awarded in 1986 for this tour de force. It is typical of Böhm's idiosyncratic and highly sculptural concrete, steel and glass buildings.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Reaching for the heavens As with the pilgrimage church in Neviges, Gottfried Böhm's town hall in Bensberg near Cologne is a walk-in sculpture made entirely of exposed concrete. The bizarre staircase tower rises up into the sky, while Böhm's rhythmic design language is again full of oblique angles and unexpected perspectives.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Risen from the ruins The cathedral city of Cologne and its history have shaped the work of Böhm, who built his first independent building there in 1949 — the "Madonna in the Ruins" chapel on the site of the bombed of St. Kolumba, destroyed in World War II. In 1948, Böhm married the architect Elisabeth Haggenmüller. They had four sons; three of them, Stephan, Peter and Paul, continue the architectural tradition.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Lord of the ring Designed in the 1960s, the town hall in Bensberg is arranged in a ring. As with many of Gottfried Böhm's designs, several buildings are grouped around a square that is a ruin of a medieval castle. The Bethanien Children's Village (pictured) in Bergisch Gladbach-Refrath, built in 1968, also follows this pattern.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm The Potsdam Oyster The Hans Otto Theater in Potsdam, which was built in 2006, has five stories. The curved, graceful cantilevered roofs organically stretch towards the Havel River. Again, a modernist mix of concrete, glass and steel dominates. Gottfried Böhm even integrated a heritage-listed gasometer into the building. This temple of performance arts is pure poetry.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Leap of faith From antiquity until today, buildings have always reflected the zeitgeist. They visually manifest the abstract thoughts that impact our cultures. For visionaries like Gottfried Böhm, who used to sketch church windows while sitting in his father's office as a child, lending meaning to form sometimes meant taking a leap of faith. Pictured above at the age of 95, Böhm was still taking regular swims.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Austere form Gottfried Böhm's sons also work as architects. Peter Böhm has designed the postmodernist University of Television and Film in Munich, in which the technical rooms and studios are located in the monolithic concrete basement. The austere facade made of concrete and glass not only houses the work of new film talents, but also the State Museum of Egyptian Art.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Juxtaposition Consisting of a spectacular round structure and a long orthogonal building, there is plenty of spatial tension at the training center for the Cologne Fire Department. Stephan Böhm was responsible for the design, which was completed in 2005. The eldest of Gottfried Böhm's four sons, he has been involved in architectural projects as far afield as China.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Epic mosque This colossus of steel, concrete, glass, and wood rises majestically over Cologne. But Germany's largest mosque, designed by Paul Böhm, wasn't completed until 2011 following a political row and then legal strife. With prayer rooms, a library, offices and even a bazaar, the house of worship is both a cultural and spiritual center for Muslims in Germany.

The poetic Brutalism of Gottfried Böhm Patriarch of design Gottfried Böhm is indisputably one of Germany's most significant architects. As the son of a recognized church builder, Böhm is now the patriarch of the family of designers. However, his sons have long since stepped out of their father's shadow and established themselves. An influential architect herself, Elisabeth Böhm (pictured right) passed away in 2012. Her centenarian husband lives on. Author: Stefan Dege (sb)



'As beautifully as possible'

Despite a resume replete with grand public commissions, the architect also had some defeats. His plans for a walk-in glass dome at the Berlin Reichstag were not accepted — a very similar variant by Norman Foster was instead chosen.

And Böhm was unhappy about the fact that his early work "Madonna in the Ruins" came to be fitted later into the smooth facade of Peter Zumthor's Cologne Diocesan Museum.

It almost seems that Gottfried Böhm was at home in a different era, which is why he always remained an outsider. Although much cherished as an architect, he never developed an interest in marketing and PR strategies.

Until the very end, he kept his office in a simple building that his father had once built as a home, and where one could detect traces of a long past.

His designs were not based on bold architectural theory, but on the simple principle of "building as well and beautifully as possible." It's a vision that lives on.