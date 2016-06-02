Stand up against gender-based violence with The 77 Percent

"Choose what is right" and join Namibian musician EES and DW's The 77 Percent in calling for an end to gender-based violence! Send us your dance videos to make your statement and win a prize for your participation.
DW, Germany’s international broadcaster, and The 77 Percent, its platform for Africa's youth, are joining Namibian musician EES in promoting a social media campaign that will help forge the path in the fight against gender-based violence in Africa. The music video “Chooser" — a song composed by EES in cooperation with DW's The 77 Percent program — has just been released. If you haven't seen it yet, check it out below:
If you like the video, you're invited to join us and appear on an exclusive alternative version that will be released in March 2021, featuring video clips from social media users.
You'll also go into the draw to win one of five of DW's "3-in-1" speakers (incorporating a bluetooth speaker + a power bank + a mic)!
Here's how you can participate:
Film a video of yourself or of someone you know interacting with the song "Chooser." You can sing or dance to it, you can beat your hands to the rhythm, you can hold up statements of empowerment, hope and protest, or you can make visual statements. Get creative, the stage is yours!
The video should be at least 15 seconds long — but no longer than two minutes.
We recommend filming the video in a horizontal format, but square and vertical videos will also be accepted.
All entries should be sent via email to 77@dw.com before March 14, 2021.
Make sure you include your YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, or Tiktok profile name or URL so that we can contact you.
We will select some of these entries to be featured on the alternative version of the "Chooser" music video on YouTube.
The five winners of the 3-in-1 speakers will be drawn in a raffle on March 24. All users who sent us video entries will go into the draw. So don't worry if you didn't make it into the video — you can still win a prize!
By sending us a video, you automatically allow Deutsche Welle (DW) and EES to use the clip both in the alternative version of the "Chooser" video, as well as in any editorial and promotional videos created exclusively for the purpose of promoting this musical cooperation.
DW employees are not allowed to participate.
Your video submission must comply with the YouTube community guidelines, as well as with DW's conditions of participation — otherwise, it will be disqualified. YouTube is not a sponsor of this competition, and should be exempt from any liability related to it.
Any personal information you share with us will be used exclusively for the purposes of this competition and will not be shared with other individuals or organizations without your permission. Learn more about DW's privacy policy here.
Don't know how to sing or dance? Don't think you look good on camera? We're sure you look lovely, but you can still participate in the competition and win a DW goodie bag! Just click on the link to the YouTube trailer below and answer the following question in the comment section below the video:
How do you fight gender-based violence in your daily life?
On March 24, we will select 15 answers at random. These users will win a DW goodie bag. Each prize includes a gym bag, a face mask and a pop-socket.
In order to win, make sure you've subscribed to our YouTube Channel, DW Africa, when the prizes are drawn.
We will contact the winners via YouTube by replying to their comments — so pay attention to your notifications!
Comments will not be chosen based on the content of the answer. They will be drawn at random.
Comments containing hate-speech, disinformation, spam content or any content unrelated to the draw question will be disqualified.
DW employees are not allowed to participate.
Your comment must comply with the YouTube community guidelines, as well as with DW's conditions of participation. Otherwise, it will be disqualified. YouTube is not a sponsor of this competition and should be exempt from any liability related to it.