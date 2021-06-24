Stand News shuts down: DW's Phoebe Kong in Hong Kong

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Nathan Law, a pro-democracy protest leader, says he is seeking protection in Britain after quitting Hong Kong over a national security law that has seen two other activists jailed.
Authorities have disqualified 12 opposition candidates from running in the upcoming election, with activist Joshua Wong saying he was among them. The government rejected accusations of "political censorship."
EU leaders have discussed the bloc's global role and its strategic independence at a special summit in Brussels. DW's Bernd Riegert found it all rather underwhelming.
Police arrested 53 demonstrators for defying a ban on gatherings of more than eight people. Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged peace in the city, calling for a 'stable and peaceful environment.'
