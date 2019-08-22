 Stabbing rampage in Lyon leaves 19-year-old dead | News | DW | 31.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Stabbing rampage in Lyon leaves 19-year-old dead

A man used a knife and a skewer to attack several people at a Lyon bus stop before being overpowered by passers-by. Far-right politician Marine Le Pen said the attack resulted from a naive migration policy.

Paramedics at the scene in Lyon (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP)

At least one person was killed and eight more wounded by a man wielding a knife and a kitchen skewer at a Lyon suburb on Friday.

"There was a man at the [bus stop] who started striking out with a knife in all directions," a young girl who witnessed the attack told the AFP news agency.

"He managed to hit, to cut open one person's stomach," she added. "He stabbed a guy in the head, he cut the ear of a lady and the lady was dying at the bus stop and no-one came to help."

Eventually, the girl managed to get the injured woman on a bus, which drove away from the scene.

"There was blood everywhere," the eyewitness said.

The attacker then tried to flee towards a nearby subway station, but he was stopped by subway security and people at the scene. Police later announced the suspect was in custody.

Three people remained in critical condition after the attack. Another 20 were treated for shock at the scene.

The bus stop in Villeurbanne (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP)

The attack took place at a stop in Lyon's suburb of Villeurbanne

'Naivety and laxity'

Police sources described the suspect as a 33-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, but said the motive for the rampage was not immediately clear. It was also unclear if he knew the 19-year-old who had been killed.

The reports on the suspect's nationality prompted a reaction from Marine Le Pen from the far-right National Rally party, who slammed the "naivety and laxity of our migration policy," saying it posed a serious security threat.

A regional association of mosques slammed the attack and the "deadly madness that inhabits those who try to sow hatred and violence."

The Friday stabbing comes three months after a radicalized Algerian Islamist planted a parcel bomb at Lyon shopping street, injuring 14 people.

dj/sms (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here

DW recommends

Lyon bomb suspect 'pledged allegiance to IS'

The 24-year-old could be charged with attempted murder over the 14 people injured in the attack. He reportedly overstayed a tourist visa in 2017 and does not have a French criminal record. (31.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Dresden - Prozess um tödliche Messerattacke von Chemnitz

Chemnitz: Syrian asylum-seeker convicted of killing that sparked far-right riots 22.08.2019

Alaa S. has been sentenced to nine years and six months for the killing of Daniel H. Chemnitz has done a lot to try and alter its image since the death.

Deutschland | Gedenken an Walter Lübcke auf dem Hessentag

Suspect in politician Walter Lübcke's killing probed over refugee attack 26.07.2019

Stephan E. is accused of murdering a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party in central Germany. Prosecutors also suspect he was involved in a stabbing attack on an Iraqi refugee in 2016.

Italien Kundgebung von neuer Rechts-Allianz in Mailand | Jörg Meuthen

Nationalist and far-right parties rally in Milan ahead of EU vote 18.05.2019

AfD leader Jörg Meuthen and France's Marine Le Pen were among those rallying in Italy in support of Matteo Salvini's new alliance of Europe's nationalist parties ahead of the EU elections. Austria's FPÖ stayed away.

Advertisement