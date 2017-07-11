St. Vincent issues evacuation order over possible volcano eruption

Authorities on the Caribbean island country of St. Vincent issued an evacuation order for some residents due to warnings the La Soufriere volcano could soon erupt. The volcano is situated 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the island's capital, Kingstown.

"I have issued an evacuation order to all residents living in the red zones on the Northeast and Northwest of the island," St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in a tweet.

"All residents are asked to act accordingly with immediate effect to ensure their safety and that of their families," he added.

A 'substantial prospect of disaster,' emergency management office warns

Gonsalves said he was acting on the advice of the island's emergency management office, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO). NEMO had switched the island's alert level to red following days of seismic activity and warned there is a "substantial prospect of disaster."

A cruise ship was dispatched to evacuate residents who live near the volcano, although it is unclear where they will be taken to for safety. Around 110,000 people in total live in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

La Soufriere is the only active volcano on St. Vincent and is the highest peak on the island at 1,234 meters (4,049 feet) tall. The volcano had previously erupted five times since 1718, with one eruption in May 1902 killing 1,680 people.

