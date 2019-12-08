St Petersburg metro bombers sentenced to jail

Eleven people suspected of involvement in bombing the St Petersburg metro were found guilty by a Russian court on Tuesday, the Russian news agency Interfax and local news outlets reported.

One man was sentenced to life in prison for organising the attack, while 10 associates were sentenced to between 19 and 28 years in jail for their roles.

The charges also included illegal arms trafficking, and explosives-related crimes.

The 2017 attack killed 15 people and injured at least 50 others. The blast emanated from a briefcase in a train. A second explosive device was discovered and defused.

The suspected bomber, reported at the time to be an ethnic Uzbek born in Kyrgyzstan, was killed in the attack.

The defendants were expected to appeal the decision.

The group was linked to an Islamist terror plot.

aw/rc (Interfax, Reuters)