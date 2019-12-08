 St Petersburg metro bombers sentenced to jail | News | DW | 10.12.2019

News

St Petersburg metro bombers sentenced to jail

A Russian court has sentenced 11 people to jail for their roles in a 2017 terror attack. A bomb on a metro train killed 15 people while a second device was discovered before it exploded.

A picture shows the damaged train carriage at Technological Institute metro station in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2017.

Eleven people suspected of involvement in bombing the St Petersburg metro were found guilty by a Russian court on Tuesday, the Russian news agency Interfax and local news outlets reported.

One man was sentenced to life in prison for organising the attack, while 10 associates were sentenced to between 19 and 28 years in jail for their roles.

The charges also included illegal arms trafficking, and explosives-related crimes. 

The 2017 attack killed 15 people and injured at least 50 others. The blast emanated from a briefcase in a train. A second explosive device was discovered and defused. 

The suspected bomber, reported at the time to be an ethnic Uzbek born in Kyrgyzstan, was killed in the attack.

The defendants were expected to appeal the decision.

The group was linked to an Islamist terror plot.

aw/rc (Interfax, Reuters)

Watch video 01:01

Deadly blast on St. Petersburg Metro train

DW recommends

Group with alleged al-Qaeda ties claims St. Petersburg metro bombing

A group called the Imam Shamil Battalion has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg metro, a US monitor has said. The statement also said the bomber was acting on orders from al-Qaeda. (25.04.2017)  

St. Petersburg attacker was likely born in Kyrgyzstan

Preliminary information indicates a 22-year-old Kyrgyz-born man was behind the deadly bombings in St. Petersburg, authorities in Kyrgyzstan said. He was reportedly caught on security cameras in the city's metro. (04.04.2017)  

St. Petersburg metro hit by deadly blast

At least 14 people have been killed and about 49 injured in an explosion in the subway of the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Security has been tightened, with authorities suspecting a "terror attack." (03.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Deadly blast on St. Petersburg Metro train  

Related content

USA Tödliches Pensacola-Marineschießerei

Florida base shooting was 'act of terrorism' 08.12.2019

The FBI says it is treating a naval base shooting in Florida, in which a Saudi airman killed three people, as an act of terrorism. There are also reports that the shooter traveled to New York ahead of the attack.

Russland Moskau Das Gebäude des Russischen Olympischen Komitees

Opinion: WADA's Russia ban simply not sufficient 09.12.2019

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from major international sporting events for four years. However, this sanction simply doesn't go far enough, writes DW Sports' Tobias Oelmaier.

Symbolbild | WADA entscheidet über Olympia-Bann für Russland

WADA has banned Russia again — so what has actually changed? 09.12.2019

WADA has hit Russia with a four-year ban from major international competitions. However, critics argue that the World Anti-Doping Agency could have and should have done much more.

