 St. John Passion for the coronavirus season | Music | DW | 13.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

St. John Passion for the coronavirus season

Bach's massive work performed by basically just three musicians documented a special moment in time, and you'll hear the results.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: St. John Passion, part one

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — from the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, two hours of music updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time we take you to the Bach city, Leipzig, for an amazing performance that combines the authentic and the virtual, the big statement and the intimate setting.

Part one:

In a normal year, about 70,000 visitors come to Leipzig for the Bachfest, forty percent of them from outside Germany – all wanting to hear the music of Bach at the location where he lived and worked from 1723 until 1750. For this special event of the Bachfest on April 10, 2020, the authentic site was exploited by placing the three performers at Bach's grave in the altar space of St. Thomas' church.  

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: St. John Passion, part two

The tiny musical setting – just three musicians – was in conformity with social distancing and hygiene regulations in April, when new infections in Germany were spiking.

Before the performance on Good Friday, five choirs were invited to join in the project and send in recordings. These too were done strictly in accordance with social distancing rules, each chorister recording him or herself at home and the results later mixed. The virtual choirs are located Malaysia, Switzerland, Canada and Leipzig. 

The incredible technical achievement was held together by the Icelandic tenor Benedikt Kristjánsson, who did the arrangement, set the tempo for the remote recordings — and to top it all off, sings all the major roles: the Evangelist, Jesus, Pontius Pilate and Peter. The vocal achievement in itself is nearly unimaginable.

Kristjánsson is accompanied by Elina Albach at the harpsichord and organ and Philipp Lamprecht with an array of percussion instruments; having participated in the adaptation, the two of them actually fill in for a whole orchestra. 

Young, bearded man with blue eyes and sandy hair Deutschland | Beethovenfest | Steven Walter (Daniel Barth )

Steven Walter will bring his ideas to the Beethovenfest in Bonn, beginning officially as director in 2022

The idea for this unique enterprise came from Steven Walter, head of the Podium Esslingen festival and the future director of the Beethovenfest Bonn. Though normally criticial of music streamings, Walter spoke of a global presence in this project: "It was amazing," he said. "I was watching on the cell phone, and it was just crazy how many people were taking part. It was an empty church, just three people onstage and thousands of people in the virtual space. That created a real presence and magical atmosphere, also in the hall. I think that is something one can't replicate easily."

Anon.
Tristis est anima mea (My Soul is Sad) 

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750) 
St. John Passion, BWV 245 part one
adapted for tenor, harpsichord, organ and percussion by Philipp Lamprecht, Elina Albach and Benedikt Kristjansson 

performed by
Philipp Lamprecht, percussion
Elina Albach, harpsichord and organ
Benedikt Kristjánsson, tenor 
Ottowa Bach Choir
J.S. Bach Foundation, St. Gallen Switzerland 
Members of the St. Thomas Boy Choir Leipzig
Isabel Meyer-Kalis, soprano
Julia Sophie Wagner, soprano
David Erler, male alto 
Wolfram Lattke, tenor
Gotthold Schwarz, bass 
Hartmut Becker, cello
Mechthild Winter, organ
Gotthold Schwarz, conductor
Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church Leipzig on April 10, 2020. 

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750) 
Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten, BWV 202 (Dissipate, you troublesome shadows) 
Viola Blache, soprano
Camerata Bachiensis 
Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church Leipzig on June 21, 2020.

Altarspace with golden altar, stained glass windows and a metal plate set in the stone floor with the inscription Johann Sebastian Bach, adorned by two floral bouquets (DW/A. Feilcke)

The hallowed altarspace in St. Thomas' Church

Part two:

The originator of this project, Steven Walter, explained that he likes to work creatively with classical scores: "Ironically, in theater, it's very normal. People do all kind of things with a Shakespeare play."

But here, Walter was inspired by a singular musician. "I had heard the tenor Benedikt Kristjánsson sing in a normal performance of Bach's St. John Passion in 2017, and for the first time, the Evangelist character made perfect sense to me. He has a way of singing it as though he's a troubadour. So we had the idea to build a format around the Evangelist. And Benedict is a pretty crazy guy. He just said, 'Yeah, I can sing all those arias as well.' He has this incredible range."
 
This chamber music version of Bach's St. John Passion took Germany's Opus Klassik Award as "most innovative concert of the year." 

Streamed on Good Friday 2020, the performance reached a massive audience.

Bachfest Leipzig Director Michael Maul confirmed: "Thousands of commentaries came in from viewers describing their feelings in real time. Some said we really saved their Good Friday. Many called it the most moving musical performance they'd ever experienced. Some had been skeptical – St. John's Passion for only three performers? How could that possibly work? One user from America told us about how he sat down to the performance intending to hate it – but soon came to love it, tears coming to his eyes – and felt that this is not only a wonderful performance but a very special document of a moment in time."

Man with a three-day beard speakingv (DW/R. Fulker )

Michael Maul heads the Bachfest

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750) 
St. John Passion, BWV 245 part two
adapted for tenor, harpsichord, organ and percussion by Philipp Lamprecht, Elina Albach and Benedikt Kristjansson 

performers: see above 

DW recommends

A work for this moment: "A German Requiem" by Brahms

With the coronavirus pandemic raging and no public performances in the forseeable future, the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen is streaming its acclaimed performance of Brahms' Requiem – free. (09.04.2020)  

From Joplin to Marsalis: Black composers matter as well

Classical music is a largely European, even Eurocentric art form. Yet there are largely neglected composers with African roots worth getting familiar with.  

Coronavirus-era concert-going: Exploring the new normal

Performance activities are picking up in Germany. Our reporter went to find out how it feels to sit in a philharmonic hall with standards slightly loosened.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: St. John Passion, part one  

Advertisement

Books

Metropolis Film Roboter (Imago Images)

Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

George Orwell's "Animal Farm" was published 75 years ago. Many more writers and filmmakers have created grim portrayals of the future.  

Books

George Orwell Animal Farm (picture-alliance/dpa/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Pig Brother is watching you: George Orwell's 'Animal Farm'

In "Animal Farm," George Orwell criticized the Soviet Union. His tale about power was published 75 years ago — and is more relevant than ever.  

Music

UK The Beatles 1963 (picture-alliance/empics)

How The Beatles found their sound in Hamburg, 60 years ago

The Beatles' unique career took off in Hamburg in 1960 — it's where the band from Liverpool became the magical Fab Four.  

Arts

Niederlande | Durchfahrtsmuseum im Ahoi Rotterdam (Aad Hoogendoorn)

A drive-through art exhibition in Rotterdam picks up a new trend 

First there were drive-in movies, now the pandemic brought the concept to the art world; Museum-goers in the Netherlands can view artworks from their cars.    

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  