St. George's Chapel: Prince Philip's final resting place

Almost all of the British royal family's funeral services are held at the church in Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip will be interred at the Royal Vault.

    The funeral service for the Duke of Edinburgh will be held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The chapel features magnificently carved oak choir stalls for the knights of the Order of the Garter, the highest order of knighthood in Britain, to which Prince Philip belonged. Above the pews hang the banners of its members, along with the coats of arms of over 700 former members.

    The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was the last major event at Windsor Castle. The couple chose St. George's Chapel for the ceremony in May 2018 because it is far from the hustle and bustle of London; the venue was reportedly also safer and easier to manage from a security point of view.

    The tradition of weddings, christenings and funeral ceremonies in Windsor Castle's chapel dates back to the medieval times. St. George's Chapel was also used for more intimate family ceremonies, such as the 1842 christening of the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII, the eldest son and second child of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

    Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1840 — a love story that has been filmed many times. Victoria had a mausoleum built for her husband, who died at an early age, on Frogmore Estate near Windsor Castle, where she was also buried after her death in 1901.

    One of the most elaborate memorial sculptures in St. George's Chapel is Matthew Cotes Wyatt's cenotaph to the memory of Princess Charlotte. She was the only daughter of George IV and died in 1817 after delivering a stillborn boy. George had no other children, so the succession to the throne went to his brother, William IV, and later to his niece Victoria, who ruled the kingdom from 1837 to 1901.

    The above drawing shows the funeral procession of Sophia of Gloucester arriving at St. George's Chapel in December 1844. Sophia was a great-granddaughter of King George II. Although the princess had several marriage proposals, she never married. She lived in Winkfield, near Windsor, and was the first royal family member to attend public appointments.

    Another day of mourning: On February 15, 1952, a carriage bearing the coffin of King George VI drew up at Windsor Castle. The king, a great-grandson of Queen Victoria's, was the father of Princess Margaret and the current queen, Elizabeth II. The procession was the first funeral of a British monarch to be broadcast on television.

    The British royal family has weathered many scandals. In 1936, after 10 months on the throne, Edward VIII abdicated so he could marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson. His death in 1972 was mourned in St. George's Chapel, but he was buried on the Frogmore Estate.

    The widow of King George VI and mother of Queen Elizabeth II, known across the UK as "Queen Mum," died aged 101 in March 2002. Her coffin was transferred from Westminster Abbey to St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where she rests in the family vault alongside her husband, King George VI.

    Author: Gaby Reucher


St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is 72 meters (236 feet) long, which makes the term "chapel" a bit misleading; the building looks more like a cathedral.

Prince Philip will find his final resting place here. Windsor Castle is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II, and it's where the Duke of Edinburgh lived along her side.

St. George's Chapel is the Windsors' wedding, christening and funeral church. Harry and Meghan were married there and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Philip's great-grandson, was baptized in the castle chapel. Many members of the royal family are buried there, including King Henry VIII, next to whose tomb in the chancel Prince Philip's coffin will be laid.

Royal history

In the early 13th century, King Henry III had the first chapel built there. In 1475, King Edward IV decided to build a larger chapel, but construction work dragged on for five decades, so that the church stood without a roof until 1528.

St. George's Chapel, an etching from 1660.

Inside the chapel, as seen in an etching from 1660

Light sandstone, large windows and ornate flying buttresses: The chapel is considered one of the most important Late Gothic churches in the world. The so-called "perpendicular style," with its strict horizontal and vertical lines, was typical of English cathedrals at the time. The 19th century saw extensive renovation work, and that's when the royal crypt, where Prince Philip is to be buried, was added.

The queen's knights

The most striking feature inside the church are the magnificently carved oak choir stalls for the knights of the so-called Order of the Garter. Above their seats hang the banners of current members, as well as the coats of arms of more than 700 former members of the order.

"It's an incredibly beautiful church, but there's also something oppressive about it because of its medieval feel," says Julia Melchior, an expert on the history of the British royal family. "These heavy stones and this wood paneling, it really breathes the history of the British monarchy," she told DW.

Prince Philip and the Queen seen from behind entering the chapel.

Prince Philip and the Queen enter the chapel for a wedding in 2019

The knights of the Order of the Garter used St. George's Chapel for their ceremonies. The name of the chapel goes back to the military and national patron, Saint George. Since 1833, the knights are also known as the Military Knights of Windsor. Prince Philip was a member of the order.

"It is the most prestigious order in the kingdom and one of the most prestigious orders in Europe," according to Melchior.

The queen is its grand master and appoints knights, mostly members of other royal houses. "It is a privilege to be appointed by the Queen and to be accepted into this order," says Melchior.

The order meets once a year in the sanctuary of St. George's — where Prince Philip's coffin will be laid at the funeral service. His order ribbon chain will be on the altar, as well all his military medals and decorations.

Wedding at St. George's

The chapel seats 800, but it is intended to host smaller, more intimate events. "It's more private there, because onlookers can't quite get up close," Julia Melchior says. "You can't go right up to the front of the church, because there are castle walls around it."

It's a different situation in Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London, where anyone stepping out of the church would face thousands of people right outside the entrance door. The weddings and funeral ceremonies of monarchs and their direct heirs to the throne almost always take place in Westminster Abbey.

St George’s Chapel interior, Harry and Meghan wedding.

May 19, 2018: The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Duchess Kate said "I do" there on April 29, 2011, surrounded by 1,900 guests. Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, celebrated their wedding in St. George's Chapel with 600 guests. The wedding of the princes' parents — Prince Charles and Diana — was a real state event, but Charles's second wedding, with Camilla Parker-Bowles, took place without much fuss in the castle chapel.

Final resting place

Almost all funeral services for members of the royal family were held in St. George's Chapel. Even though Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, popularly known as "Queen Mum," was publicly mourned in London, there was a family funeral service in Windsor Chapel. Princess Diana, the divorced wife of Prince Charles, was not accorded that honor. The funeral service for the Queen of Hearts took place in Westminster Abbey.

Four Royal Hussars soldiers march past St. George's Chapel

Guardsmen from the Royal Hussars march past St. George's Chapel in 2020

Many members of the royal family are buried in the private Royal Burial Ground cemetery at Frogmore, an estate on the grounds of Windsor Castle, named for the croaking frogs that live in the marshy area. High-ranking family members including King George VI and his wife — "Queen Mum" — and their daughter Margaret, the Queen's sister, are buried in St. George's Chapel.

The knights of the Order of the Garter will not take their seats in the choir stalls as usual at the funeral ceremony for Prince Philip, because only 30 family members are invited, due to the restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no funeral procession in London, either, says nobility expert Julia Melchior, adding that such a procession "would have been huge with the participation of the military." Speaking of military: the Queen does not want to see military uniforms at the funeral service, family members are asked to simply wear black.

  • Prince Philip is seen during archery practice at the MacJannet School at St Cloud, France in about 1929

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Itinerant childhood

    Prince Philip's early years were marked by tragedy. When he was still young his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed in an asylum. Philip would rarely see her until adulthood. He was sent to boarding schools in France and Germany, but the rise of the Nazis forced him to continue his education in Scotland. Here, Philip (second from left) is seen at a French school in about 1929.

  • A young Prince Philip dressed for sport

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Prince of Greece and Denmark

    Philip held royal titles since his birth on June 10, 1921, in Corfu. As the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was born the prince of Greece and Denmark — titles he would relinquish upon marrying Princess Elizabeth in 1947. After fleeing unrest in Greece at just 18 months, Philip went on to become a naturalized British citizen.

  • Prince Philip and the Queen wave after her official coronation

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Consort to Queen Elizabeth II

    As the queen's husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip was the longest-serving British consort, or companion to the sovereign. The couple married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, at which point Philip was given the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Just over four years later, Elizabeth ascended to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.

  • Princess Elizabeth, with her husband The Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1950

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Family man

    Philip and Elizabeth had two children, Charles and Anne (pictured in 1953 at Clarence House), before Elizabeth became queen. Two more sons followed in 1960 and 1964, Andrew and Edward. As their first-born son, Prince Charles is next in line for the throne.

  • Members of the British royal family with from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Princess Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William, gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Grandfather and great-grandfather

    Princess Charlotte, pictured here in June 2017 with her mother the Duchess of Cambridge (center), is one of Prince Philip's nine great-grandchildren. He had eight grandchildren, including Charlotte's father, Prince William (right).

  • Prince Philip stands beside a cartoon of his wife Britain's Queen Elizabeth II behind the bar in the Old Vic pub from the TV show Eastenders

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Diverse patronages

    Upon his retirement in August 2017, Prince Philip had served as patron or president to some 800 organizations. These reflected his interests in conservation, sport, the military and engineering — and the Cartoon Art Trust, seen here in 2002. He also established The Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1956, which aims to instill confidence and new skills in young people.

  • Prince Philip meets with Aborigines at the Tjapukai Aboriginal Culture Park

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Royally outspoken

    As someone who took part in many official ceremonies and photo ops, Prince Philip developed a reputation for being gaffe-prone at best, and insulting at worst. Upon meeting a group of Australian Aborigines in 2002, the prince asked if they were "still throwing spears at each other?" And in 1997, he called then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl "Reichskanzler" — the title used by Adolf Hitler.

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Long-lasting love

    Philip's marriage to Queen Elizabeth lasted more than seven decades and despite the inevitable rumors was, to all appearances, remarkably free of scandal. Royal historian Robert Lacey said they were not "a soppy couple," though they shared a passion for horses. Philip, however, was rumored to be less keen on his wife's cherished corgis.

    Author: Matt Zuvela


 

This article was translated from German.

