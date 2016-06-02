S.Sudan: A faltering peace process and political mistrust ahead of 2023 vote

On February 22, 2020, South Sudan's rival leaders, Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, formed a unity government. Their deal was a revitalized version of one originally agreed on in 2018 to end fighting. By the time the two men signed it thousands of people had been killed and millions displaced in the civil war that erupted in 2013.

Kiir remained president under the unity government and Machar was re-appointed as his deputy. Their terms were set for three years until national elections are held in 2023.

In 2016, their first attempt at peace was shattered when Kiir sacked Machar from the position and forces loyal to the president and the former rebel leader returned to war.

In a country without lasting peace since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011, many are worried about the challenges that remain.

South Sudan became an independent state on July 9, 2011

Security threats

Security threats make South Sudanese citizens anxious. Henry Enoka, a teacher in the capital Juba, told DW he would like to travel freely across the country but the presence of unknown gunmen on roads sparks fear.

The 40-year-old teacher remembers being able to travel without fear to his village after the first peace deal. But that changed after the conflict resumed in 2016 and despite the peace deal that lead to the unity government in 2020.

"TWe are moving freely but still with risk. You go because that is your village. People move but still not 100 percent freely. There are still a lot of unknown gunmen on the road,” Enoka told DW.

Some of the beneficiaries of World Food Programme food aid in Gumuruk in South Sudan in June 2021 were from a village that had been attacked by armed youths

Citizens face hardships

The implementation of key parts of the latest peace deal has been lacking. There have been instances of clashes between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar. The mistrust between the two leaders is seen as entrenched.

In 2020, clashes erupted in the central town of Tonj in Warrap when soldiers tried to disarm civilians involved in cattle raiding and communal clashes. The disarmament exercise was officially intended to ensure that armed militias could not drive inter-communal violence.

Subsistence farmers struggle to earn a secure income and rely on assistance from international aid agencies

The five chapters of the peace deal that were supposed to be implemented had three major important elements yet to be well implemented in the areas of reconstruction, economic reforms and justice and accountability. The failure to implement these chapters means more hardships for citizens who are barely surviving under worsening economic conditions.

Henry Enoka is barely able to support his family on his earnings of 35,000 South Sudanese Pounds ($80) a month as a teacher. He is unable to meet some of their basic needs due to the high cost of living in Juba, he told DW.

Mundari: So far away from a conflict, so good A winter camp for grazing A column of smoke appears on the horizon: This is the Mundari's winter camp, a few kilometers away from the town of Terekeka. The tribe migrates here in search of new pastures for their cows. Herds of cattle have to cross the Nile – a scary moment for the tribe because of the risk of losing some animals to the fast-moving current.

Mundari: So far away from a conflict, so good Part of the family Every morning, each cow is given a vigorous ash massage to remove parasites and keep the hide shiny. Even their horns are dusted off. Cows are everything to the Mundari: Without them, they cannot marry, trade, or survive during famines. Being forced to sell a cow is always is a heartbreaking moment.

Mundari: So far away from a conflict, so good Arab heritage Take for a break is always an opportunity to smoke some shisha. It reflects the Mundari's northern Arab heritage. In 2011, Sudan split into two countries. For decades, the Mundari clashed with visitors from the north running away from Sharia law imposed by the government in Khartoum.

Mundari: So far away from a conflict, so good Scarred for life These scars on the forehead represent the rite of passage to adulthood for young Mundari. They are also used to identify individuals. But ritual scariﬁcations can also prove to be a death sentence: A single knife is used to cut dozens of young people in a row, increasing the risk of spreading hepatitis and HIV.

Mundari: So far away from a conflict, so good The cost of peace The recent signing of a fragile peace deal between President Salva Kiir and his opponents means many soldiers are no longer needed. This sudden inﬂux of middle-aged men looking for wives has caused the price of dowry to skyrocket from 20 to 40 cows. One cow costs $700 (€642)—a real fortune in a country where the average monthly wage is just $50.

Mundari: So far away from a conflict, so good The refugees return Paul returned to his village after nine years of exile in Kenya in the Kakuma refugee camp. But it was an unexpected opportunity to receive an education. He wants to go back to Kakuma to ﬁnish his studies. But the NGOs want him to pay $50 a year for schooling. A ridiculous sum compared to the price of his father's cows.

Mundari: So far away from a conflict, so good Sunset alarm A Mundari man blows into a cow horn, producing a hollow sound that resonates for miles. This act is how they call their cattle. But it's a risky moment: Raids are common, and herders are killed every year by the Dinka people. It's not uncommon to come across thousands of animals being herded back to the capital to be sold, accompanied by men equipped with rocket launchers and heavy machine guns.

Mundari: So far away from a conflict, so good A new dawn for the tribe? Young Mundari people dream of a better life in the future. Most of them only know the outside world through their smartphone screens. Their wish may come true: The modern world is on its way, but it will also upset a fragile balance. China is ﬁnancing and building a highway that will link Juba to Terekeka in less than an hour – or so the billboards say. Author: Eric Lafforgue



Politican mistrust

South Sudan's international partners and policy analysts blame lack of political will for faltering implementation of the full peace deal.

The European Union ambassador to South Sudan, Christian Bader, told DW that it cannot be said that the deal is not good, but mistrust among the parties to it is an obstacle. It is not realizing its purpose "because the goodwill was not there," he said.

But Juba defends its efforts at the implementation of the peace deal. Cabinet Affairs Minister Martine Elia Lomuro, told DW that challenges with financing an the international arms embargo hampers its effective implementation.

In light of a weakening economy since independence, the government has been unable to raise the required resources to do so, he told DW.

"As we were struggling to stabilize, we had a serious drop in oil prices and then we went into the Panthou conflict...and we decided to close down the oil completely which means whatever we had, we were using it. We did not have any other income, Then of course before we could recover we have the conflict of 2013 which destroyed oil fields," Lomuro said.

Panthou conflict was fought between Juba and Khartoum in 2012 following a dispute over control of one of the oil wells along the border of the two countries

President Kiir has stated that he will not run for president next year. Machar is meanwhile dealing with a crisis in his SPLM In Oppositionl party, after his party rivals said he had been removed as leader of the party and its armed forces. They accuse him of undermining reforms and of nepotism. But Machar said his party rivals are trying to block South Sudan's peace process.

As the elections draw near, President Kiir and Vice President Machar are expected to seek to ensure peace and security for the world's youngest nation.

