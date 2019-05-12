Sri Lanka's Negombo tense following Easter bombings

On April 21, 2019, suicide bombers struck several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, the western coastal town of Negombo, and Batticaloa in the east. According to official figures, the attacks resulted in the deaths of over 240 civilians including foreign nationals. Over 500 people were injured.

Officials suspect that the attacks were masterminded by Zahran Hashim, a radical Islamist preacher from eastern Sri Lanka, who also blew himself up at the Shangri-La hotel in the capital on April 21. Police have meanwhile identified seven suicide bombers, who were influenced by the Islamist preacher and attacked the country on Easter Sunday.

Anti-Muslim riots in Sri Lanka

Residents shocked in the aftermath

The residents of Negombo have been living peacefully alongside each other for a long time now and there are no records of ethnic clashed in the past. However, in the aftermath of the explosions, relations between residents became tense, accompanied by several incidents of violence.

President of the Negombo Grand Mosque, Mohamed Anwar Mohamed Rameez told DW that he and others around him were shocked when they heard that it was a group of radicalized local Muslims who had carried out the attacks. Together with other Muslims, they decided to lock themselves indoors, fearing backlash from the Catholic community.

The church priest also advised the mosque officials to refrain from coming out to support the needy as the situation was "not conducive." "My three children are currently studying in a Catholic school. We have been part and parcel of this society, but suddenly feel isolated," Mohamed said.

The Easter attacks have isolated Muslims like Mohamed Anwar

The situation has continued to worsen. On May 5, nearly 14 days after the deadly suicide bombings, violence erupted between Negombo’s Christians and Muslims. Despite a curfew, mobs attacked shops and houses belonging to Muslims. Nearly 70 houses and a dozen auto rickshaws were damaged. The army was also deployed, but victims alleged that the soldiers came too late.

Soon after, clerics from the countrywide Muslim group All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) visited the Negombo mosque together with Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith to speak on communal harmony. The Archbishop urged Christians to refrain from attacking anyone while admitting he couldn’t do much to console his wounded community.

"We are humbled that he has calmed the inconsolable followers of St. Sebastian church," Mohamed said. Negombo’s Muslims also urged the police to drop charges against the 91 mobsters who attacked their community and who were identified by police using CCTV cameras. He said they did so for the sake of peace. "Damage to property is nothing but the deaths cannot be compensated. We can rebuild ourselves but can’t get the dead back."

Disappointment with the Muslim community

Sixty-five-year-old Theresa Peiris, a Catholic, was having sleepless nights thinking of her son and daughter who died in the blast along with their five children. Seven deaths in her family have left her devastated. She said it was a colossal mistake by the government to ignore security warnings prior to the attack. "I have so many questions for which I have no answers," she lamented.

Ranganage Maria Fatima and Thushani Seneveritane Selvarajah were among those who were lucky to survive because they had gone to church late to join the Easter parade on the street. Still, they are hounded by memories of the carnage they saw as they entered the church. "The worst torture is to live with those memories," Fatima said, adding, "We have heard about the many strange practices Islamist radicals follow, and after witnessing the damage to the country, we are confused."

Victims' pictures are displayed at the St. Sebastian Church in Negombo

Priyantha Fernando, who helped evacuate victims after the attack, said that he was disappointed by the extent of support that the terrorists had received from their communities: "We are talking about human lives and Muslims should not support these barbarians in any manner. We are not comfortable at the moment. I hope I will change my attitude towards them in the time to come, but right now, I am disappointed."

Reverend Father Sanjeewa Appuhamy of Negombo's St. Sebastian’s church said that the government and the Archbishop were supportive, but the Catholic community was struggling to overcome the shock. Most of the reverend fathers have been counseling victim’s families, but the tension between Catholics and Muslims would continue, he said, adding that only time could probably heal the wounds.