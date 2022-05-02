Sri Lankan PM agrees to step down: Marlon Ariyasinghe reports from Colombo

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will leave his post, after crowds stormed his official residence. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also agreed to resign, with protesters also breaching his home and setting it on fire.
Fuel will be rationed for two weeks as shortages and inflation continue to wreak havoc on Sri Lanka. Colombo is hoping Russian energy can solve its problems.
Amid protests and a massive economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the country's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed to give the youth more power and make the president "accountable" to the parliament.
Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst economic crises in recent decades, triggering public anger and mass protests, which have fostered unity across ethnic and religious lines.
