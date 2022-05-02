 Sri Lankan PM agrees to step down: Marlon Ariyasinghe reports from Colombo | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.07.2022

DW News

Sri Lankan PM agrees to step down: Marlon Ariyasinghe reports from Colombo

Watch video 03:16

Members of Sri Lanka's opposition political party National People's Power shout anti-government slogans during a protest rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Tuesday the constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers and empower Parliament as protesters continued to call on the president and his powerful family to quit over the country's economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Protesters urge Sri Lanka's president to resign 02.05.2022

Government mismanagement and corruption, compounded by the pandemic, has left Sri Lanka in a deep crisis.

Sri Lanka faces economic and political turmoil 06.04.2022

Shortage of essentials and skyrocketing prices have pushed people onto the brink of desperation.

Sri Lanka grapples with economic crisis 13.04.2022

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MAY 09: Pro-government protesters beat anti-government protester during a clash on May 09, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency following escalating anti-government protests. Supporters of Sri Lanka’s ruling party have stormed a major protest site in Colombo, attacking anti-government demonstrators and clashing with police. Dozens of protesters have been injured. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa resigns after violent protests 10.05.2022

ARCHIV - 04.02.2021, Sri Lanka, Colombo: Gotabaya Rajapaksa (M), Präsident von Sri Lanka, spricht neben Armeechef Shavendra Silva (l) und Sudarshana Pathirana (r), Chef der Luftwaffe, während der Feierlichkeiten zum 73. Unabhängigkeitstag Sri Lankas. Als Konsequenz aus den Massenprotesten in Sri Lanka hat Präsident, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, seinen Rücktritt zum 13. Juli angekündigt. (zu dpa «Sri Lankas Präsident kündigt Rücktritt für kommenden Mittwoch an») Foto: Pradeep Dambarage/ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down following violent protests 09.07.2022

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will leave his post, after crowds stormed his official residence. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also agreed to resign, with protesters also breaching his home and setting it on fire.

People wait to buy fuel at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 27, 2022. Sri Lanka is sending two ministers to Russia to negotiate for fuel — one of the necessities that the Indian ocean island nation has almost run out of amid its ongoing economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka suspends nonessential fuel supply amid shortages 27.06.2022

Fuel will be rationed for two weeks as shortages and inflation continue to wreak havoc on Sri Lanka. Colombo is hoping Russian energy can solve its problems.

Police use water cannon to disperse Medical University students during a protest demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down, near the President's House, amid the country's ongoing economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka PM pitches reform to quell protests 29.05.2022

Amid protests and a massive economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the country's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed to give the youth more power and make the president "accountable" to the parliament.

TOPSHOT - Police use tear gas shells to disperse students taking part in an anti-government protest demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis, in Colombo on May 29, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Why young protesters in Sri Lanka are wary of traditional politics 30.05.2022

Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst economic crises in recent decades, triggering public anger and mass protests, which have fostered unity across ethnic and religious lines.