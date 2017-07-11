Sri Lankan Parliament keeps acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in power

Sri Lanka's Parliament on Wednesday elected acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president after embattled former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation and fled the country last week.

The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024.

"I thank parliament for this honor," the 73-year-old Wickremesinghe said in an acceptance speech after his victory was announced by the secretary-general of the legislature. "Our divisions are now over," he added.

The incoming president faces the mammoth task of leading the country out of the deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis that has caused civil unrest and toppled the standing government.

Earlier this week, as Sri Lanka's acting president, Wickremesinghe imposed a state of emergency as Sri Lanka struggles with crippling shortages of essential items, including food, fuel and medicine.

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

Often known as "the fox", thanks to his reputation as a shrewd operator, the incoming president recently negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which may help him guide the island nation out of the economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe also enjoys a working relationship with key neighbors and donor countries, including India.

Opposing Wickremesinghe was Dullas Alahapperuma, a former government minister and spokesman who is considered more acceptable to protesters but lacks top-level governing experience.

Alahapperuma was nominated by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition and also holds the support of ethnic minority parties.

Official results showed Wickremesinghe earned 134 votes with opponent Alahapperuma getting 82.

Police barricaded the parliament building in Colombo as voting got underway

What happens next?

Security forces, including hundreds of police, paramilitary and military troops, were deployed around the parliament building ahead of the vote as protesters waited for a new president to be elected.

The road leading to the building had at least three barricades even as security personnel patrolled a lake around the parliament in speed boats. Military jeeps and armored vehicles were also stationed within the perimeter.

Reporting from outside the Parliament building in Colombo, DW correspondent Manira Chaudhary said a large screen has been set outside, and the vote is being live streamed.

"People have been very clear in their demand that they want Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down," Chaudhary said. "If Wickremesinghe comes to power, the struggle will continue," she added.

"Many say they are tired of looking at the failed leadership of the country and what they really want is for the new leader to build trust and confidence so that they can finally go back home," Chaudhary said of the protesters.

Despite Wickremesinghe's experience in diplomatic affairs and his role in leading the crucial International Monetary Fund talks, he faces intense opposition from many Sri Lankans.

Wickremesinghe's victory is expected to result in more demonstrations by protesters who see him as a proxy for the Rajapaksas.

As president, Wickremesinghe now has the discretion to appoint a new prime minister, the position he occupied under former President Rajapaksa.

