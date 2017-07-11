Sri Lanka prime minister resigns amid economic crisis — spokesperson says

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests.

The 76-year-old's letter of resignation paves the way for a "new unity government," spokesman Rohan Weliwita said.

Troops deployed to quell unrest

Troops were deployed in the capital Colombo on Monday after government supporters attacked protesters outside the president's office.

And authorities imposed a nationwide curfew to quell the unrest after dozens of people were hospitalized in the biggest clashes witnessed in weeks of anti-government protests.

With these developments, PM Rajapaksa offered to step down, answering one of the two calls from anti-government protesters, the other being the resignation of his brother — President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

On Friday, the president declared a state of emergency amid increasing anger over the government's handling of its worst financial crisis since gaining independence in 1948.

US ambassador condemns treatment of protesters

The US envoy to Sri Lanka condemned Monday's violence against anti-government protesters.

We condemn the violence against peaceful protesters today, and call on the government to conduct a full investigation, including the arrest & prosecution of anyone who incited violence," ambassador Julie Chung tweeted. "Our sympathies are with those injured today and we urge calm and restraint across the island."

Food and medicine shortages

Sri Lankans have suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines, sparking weeks of largely peaceful anti-government protests.

But the unrest on Monday escalated as opponents and supporters of the Rajapaksa family clashed.

The Colombo National Hospital said 78 people had been admitted for treatment.

