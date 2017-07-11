Sri Lanka: Parliament votes for new president amid political crisis

Sri Lanka's Parliament on Wednesday began voting for a new president after incumbent leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation and fled the country last week.

The incoming president faces the mammoth task of leading the country out of the deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis that has caused civil unrest and toppled the standing government.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka's acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, imposed a state of emergency as the country struggles with crippling shortages of essential items, including food, fuel and medicine.

Who is in the running?

Opposing acting President Wickremesinghe is Dullas Alahapperuma, a former government minister and spokesman who is considered more acceptable to protesters but lacks top-level governing experience.

Alahapperuma was nominated by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition and also holds the support of ethnic minority parties.

Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake was also expected to run, but only commands three seats in the 225-member parliament and has a slim chance of winning.

The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024.

Police barricaded the parliament building in Colombo as voting got underway

Protesters wait for results

Security forces, including hundreds of police, paramilitary and military troops, were deployed around the parliament building ahead of the vote as protesters waited for a new president to be elected.

The road leading to the building had at least three barricades even as security personnel patrolled a lake around the parliament in speed boats. Military jeeps and armored vehicles were also stationed within the perimeter.

"If Ranil comes [into power], we cannot have stability," said Duminda Nagamuwa, a protester, referring to the six-time prime minister who is seen as an ally of the ousted Rajapaksa family.

Despite Wickremesinghe's experience in diplomatic affairs and his role in leading the crucial International Monetary Fund talks, he faces intense opposition from many Sri Lankans.

His victory could lead to more demonstrations by protesters who see him as a proxy for the Rajapaksas.

