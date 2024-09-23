Sri Lanka: Leftist Dissanayake sworn in as new president

Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken the oath of office to become Sri Lanka's new president after securing victory over opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in on Monday as the president of Sri Lanka, a day after the island country's election commission announced his victory in presidential elections.

Dissanayake defeated incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had been appointed by parliament to take over as president during the height of Sri Lanka's 2022 economic collapse, and had imposed tough austerity policies.

Speaking after his oath ceremony in Columbo, Dissanayake said that he will "understand the complex task ahead and will work to meet the aspirations of people."

"I will work to inspire confidence of the people who did not vote for me," he added.

The 55-year-old leader of a once-marginal Marxist party defeated 38 other candidates in the presidential elections.

Dissanayake defeated the opposition leader Sajith Premadasa by 1.27 million votes.



More to follow...