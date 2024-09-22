  1. Skip to content
Sri Lanka election: Left-wing lawmaker leads in ballot count

Ana Shorter
September 22, 2024

What has made presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake popular among Sri Lankans since the 2022 ousting of the government? Early results favor the Marxist-leaning lawmaker, while millions of ballots are still to be counted.

