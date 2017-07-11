Sri Lanka deploys armed troops in the capital

Sri Lanka deployed troops in the capital Colombo on Monday after government supporters attacked protesters outside the president's office.

And authorities have imposed a nationwide curfew to quell the unrest after dozens of people were hospitalized in the biggest clashes witnessed in weeks of anti-government protests.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had declared a state of emergency on Friday amid increasing anger over the government's handling of its worst financial crisis since gaining independence in 1948.

Watch video 02:24 Sri Lanka's 'organic' move has failed

Food and medicine shortages

Sri Lankans have suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines, sparking weeks of largely peaceful anti-government protests.

But the unrest on Monday escalated as opponents and supporters of the Rajapaksa family clashed.

Repeated calls for the resignation of both Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda, the prime minister, have so far fallen on deaf ears.

Watch video 02:32 Protesters urge Sri Lanka's president to resign

jsi/rt (dpa, AP, AFP)

This is a breaking news article and will be updated...