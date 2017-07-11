Sri Lanka deploys armed troops in the capital

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Colombo has seen clashes between government supporters and protesters outside the offices of the president and prime minister, as trade unions began a "Week of Protests."
Sri Lanka deployed troops in the capital Colombo on Monday after government supporters attacked protesters outside the president's office.
And authorities have imposed a nationwide curfew to quell the unrest after dozens of people were hospitalized in the biggest clashes witnessed in weeks of anti-government protests.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had declared a state of emergency on Friday amid increasing anger over the government's handling of its worst financial crisis since gaining independence in 1948.
Sri Lankans have suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines, sparking weeks of largely peaceful anti-government protests.
But the unrest on Monday escalated as opponents and supporters of the Rajapaksa family clashed.
Repeated calls for the resignation of both Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda, the prime minister, have so far fallen on deaf ears.
