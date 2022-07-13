'Squid Game,' 'Succession' win big at Emmys 2020

"Succession," an HBO series about a dysfunctional dynasty won "Outstanding drama series," while Jesse Armstrong took the "Writing for a drama series" prize for the show. Accepting the Emmy, "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong said it had been a big week for successions, referring to the coronation of King Charles III after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. "Evidently (there's) a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," he quipped.

Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" made waves, winning "Outstanding comedy series" and MJ Delaney winning the "Directing for a comedy series" prize. Series actor Jason Sudeikis won "Lead actor in a comedy series" for playing a US football coach hired to train an English soccer team. "Thanks to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it," Sudeikis said at the ceremony.

Brett Goldstein, Sudeikis' supporting actor in "Ted Lasso" won the award for "Supporting actor in a comedy series" again after he received the honor last year for playing retired football coach, Roy Kent, in the series.

South Korean series "Squid Game" also won several awards at the 74th Emmys. Hwang Dong-hyuk took "Directing for a drama series," beating fellow directors Jason Bateman ("Ozark" and "A Hard Way to Go") and Ben Stiller ("Severance" and "The We We Are"). Lee Jung-jae also beat fellow actors including Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") and Brian Cox ("Succession") to take the "Lead actor in a drama series" prize.

Lee thanked Korean audiences back home for watching. Speaking to "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, he said, "Thank you for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen." Backstage, director Hwang told news agencies that it was a "big moment" and that he expected the awards to open doors for other Asian actors. Netflix announced in June 2022 that there will be a second season of the South Korean dystopian series that was the streaming giant's biggest ever hit in 2021.

The tragicomedy set in a Hawaiian resort won several awards at Monday's show, including "Outstanding limited series." The show playbook's author Mike White was honored for "Writing for a limited series or TV movie," while actor Jennifer Coolidge won the "Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie" prize. Murray Bartlett won the "Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie" award.

Other notable victories included Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried winning "Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie" for her role in "The Dropout," where she portrays the former healthcare company Theranos' CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes claimed her company's technology could perform over 200 blood tests using just a few drops of blood. She is now awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of fraud. US actor Michael Keaton won the "Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie" for his role in "Dopesick," which tells the story of the opioid pandemic affecting the US.

Monday's ceremony marked Hollywood's return to big award shows, after COVID-related restrictions had forced organizers to keep a tight tab on participants. The Emmys were also the first big award ceremony since the Oscars earlier this year, when Will Smith stunned the global audience by slapping Chris Rock over a joke about his wife.

