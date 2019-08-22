 Sprinter Christian Coleman to face anti-doping hearing | News | DW | 25.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sprinter Christian Coleman to face anti-doping hearing

The world's current fastest man Christian Coleman has allegedly missed three drug tests in the past year. Failing to provide "whereabouts information" can result in a ban from anti-doping authorities.

World Athletics Championships – men's 100 metres final – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 5, 2017 – Christian Coleman of the U.S. and Usain Bolt of Jamaica compete. (Reuters/L. Nicholson)

Coleman (l.) is among the favorites for Olympic 100 meter gold in Usain Bolt's absence

The fastest man in the world is facing scrutiny after being charged with a potential doping violation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Christian Coleman, the current US 100 meters champion, "failed to properly file his whereabouts information" on three occasions, according to a USADA statement to Reuters news agency on Saturday.

The British Guardian reported on Friday that Coleman had missed three drug tests, though he is contesting one of these decisions.

For his part, the US sprinter had dismissed the media reports as "simply not true."

"I'm not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I'm never concerned about taking drug tests, at any times," Coleman said in a statement.

Athletes have to file their whereabouts so that authorities can test them without notice outside competition.

Three such "whereabouts failures" in a 12-month period can be treated as an anti-doping rule violation, which carries a potential two-year ban. This could mean that Coleman might miss next month's World Athletics Championships in Doha and next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Coleman has been called to appear at a hearing on September 4 to persuade the USADA that there were extenuating circumstances, and the authority has said it will fast-track his case and make its decision by September 5.

"I am confident the upcoming hearing on September 4 will clear the matter and I will compete at the world championships in Doha this fall," Coleman's statement said.

"Sometime after the hearing, I will be free to answer questions about the matter, but for now I must reserve and respect the process."

The US sprinter has this year's fastest time in the world over 100 meters (9.81 seconds) and would be a strong gold medal favorite at the World Championships.

bk/msh (Reuters, AP)

Watch video 01:41

WADA accused of inaction in Russian doping scandal

DW recommends

Top US sprinter Christian Coleman could face drug ban after missed tests — reports

The fastest man in the world this year may not be at the 2020 Olympics, with several reports suggesting he has missed multiple drug tests. Christian Coleman, 23, was the favorite for the upcoming World Championships. (22.08.2019)  

Russian athletes banned for doping

A dozen world class Russian track and field athletes with Olympic gold medalists among them were handed doping bans and stripped of their medals. Russian officials have denied it was state sponsored. (01.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

WADA accused of inaction in Russian doping scandal  

Related content

USA Christian Coleman, 100-Meter-Läufer

Top US sprinter Christian Coleman could face drug ban after missed tests — reports 22.08.2019

The fastest man in the world this year may not be at the 2020 Olympics, with several reports suggesting he has missed multiple drug tests. Christian Coleman, 23, was the favorite for the upcoming World Championships.

Mario Thevis DSH Köln

Doping expert Mario Thevis: 'There are a lot of risks' 10.07.2019

Doping is widespread not only in elite-level sports, but also in amateur sports. German doping expert Mario Thevis spoke to DW about the health risks that athletes expose themselves to by using banned substances.

Schottland Craig Reedie

Opinion: It's time for WADA to make a U-turn 03.01.2019

In an embarrassing move, the World Anti-Doping Agency prematurely pardoned Russia over the biggest doping scandal in sport, despite a lack of remorse or admission. There must be consequences, writes Joscha Weber.

Advertisement