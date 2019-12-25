 Spotify suspends political adverts to fight fake news | News | DW | 28.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spotify suspends political adverts to fight fake news

Music streaming service Spotify joined Twitter in suspending political advertising on its platform and podcasts in 2020. Fake news is increasingly a problem with fears of foreign manipulation of the US election in 2020.

Spotify banner

The world's most popular music streaming service, Spotify, will suspend political advertising in 2020, becoming the latest digital giant to join the fight against online disinformation.

The company said on Friday that it made the decision because it currently lacks the ability to identify and filter false information. The suspension will come into effect in early 2020, said a spokesperson for the company.

Spotify uses a two-tier platform model with some of its 130 million users subscribing to a free version of the site, where advert breaks interrupt music streaming while paid subscribers are not exposed to adverts.

The suspension will apply to both political advertisements as well as Spotify exclusive and original podcasts.

Watch video 02:15

Tools to Counter Fake News

"At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content. We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities," said Spotify in a statement.

It is not publicly known how much revenue the company gets from political advertising and it had only been accepting political advertising in the US. However, the platform had been viewed by some political strategists as an important platform to reach young voters ahead of the US going to the polls in late 2020.

Advertising Age, which first reported Spotify's decision, noted that Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders and the Republican National Committee have been Spotify advertisers.

How to stop fake news spreading?

Digital platforms have come under increasing scrutiny and pressure across the world to monitor disinformation being spread through web advertising on host sites. Singapore became the latest country to join Germany, France and Malaysia among other countries to legislate against "fake news" being spread online.

Stemming digital disinformation has become a hot topic ahead of the upcoming 2020 US elections after evidence of outside influence in several national elections around the world, including the US 2016 election. Currently, there is no specific US legislation against fake news online.

Despite this, micro-blogging site Twitter committed to banning the majority of political adverts on its site and Google announced in November it would limit "microtargeting" users with political adverts, which can be based on using browser data, or known political affiliation of users across its platforms including on Youtube.

Social network Facebook bucked the trend and will not monitor political speech and adverts. It should be up to users and the media to fact check claims made across its platform, claims the company.

Watch video 07:13

Twitter's decision to ban political ads 'wrong'

kmm/kl (Reuters,AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Fake news: "the goal is to stoke anger, fan conflicts and create tension"

Myanmar has undergone a rapid digital transformation. It has transformed from being profoundly disconnected into a country where the Internet reaches most. But its low digital literacy has observers fearing the worst. (09.05.2019)  

Southeast Asia 'fake news' laws open the door to digital authoritarianism

Rights campaigners say new cybersecurity laws regulating social media in Southeast Asia are allowing increased data surveillance and a crackdown on dissent under the pretext of fighting "fake news." (16.10.2019)  

EU: Russia spread disinformation ahead of EU elections

The European Commission presented a report detailing "continued and sustained" disinformation coming from Russia. The campaign promoted fake news stories to possibly euroskeptic demographics. (14.06.2019)  

Facebook exempts politicians' posts from fact-checking

The social network has said it won't be an arbiter of appropriate political speech following public scrutiny over freedom of expression versus dubious content. The stance comes ahead of the 2020 presidential elections. (25.09.2019)  

Brussels assembles experts to tackle fake news

A 29-member expert group to tackle fake news has been launched in Brussels. Bulgarian EU commissioner Mariya Gabriel said Europe needed a joint approach that must be "carefully thought through." (15.01.2018)  

Can Trump prevent a US recession in election year?

Donald Trump is pressuring the Fed to stave off a sharp economic downturn as he seeks reelection in 2020. The feelgood effects of his $1.5 billion program of tax cuts are due to run out soon, so what can he do? (22.08.2019)  

Twitter to ban all political ads

The CEO of Twitter has announced that political advertising will be banished from the platform. It comes as Facebook faces criticism for its laid back attitude to political lies in advertising. (30.10.2019)  

Disinformation sites generate over $200 million: study

Ad revenue has effectively sustained websites flagged as disinformation sources with millions of dollars, according to a study. Despite talk of regulation, experts told DW the issue needs a "whole-of-industry solution." (23.09.2019)  

Singapore invokes 'fake news' law for first time

A politician has been asked to edit a Facebook post after alleging the government influenced decisions made by state investors. The British-born Singaporean has been accused of posting "false and misleading" statements. (25.11.2019)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Twitter's decision to ban political ads 'wrong'  

Tools to Counter Fake News  

Related content

Symbolbild Fake News

Opinion: The truth is under fire — and it concerns us all 25.12.2019

Honesty is a valuable commodity, but lies are in the ascendant right now, particularly on social media. This is highly dangerous, says Christina Bergmann — and we should all do whatever we can to counter it.

Twitter Logo

Twitter to ban all political ads 30.10.2019

The CEO of Twitter has announced that political advertising will be banished from the platform. It comes as Facebook faces criticism for its laid back attitude to political lies in advertising.

Symbolbild Fake News

Schoolkids' phones are targets for fake news 20.06.2019

Can teens be vaccinated against online disinformation? DW's Teri Schultz reports on creative educational efforts to help young media consumers fend off viral lies.

Advertisement