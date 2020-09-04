Sports news feed: Wolfsburg Women open Bundesliga defense with big win

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's rolling sports news feed with the latest headlines from around the world of sports. For the latest Bundesliga transfer news, click here.

Latest headlines

Tokyo Olympics most costly ever, study suggests

DFL vote in favor of five-substitutes rule

Bale accuses Real of making it "difficult" to leave

September 4

Oberdorf haunts Essen as Wolfsburg win

Less than a week after their defeat to Lyon in the Champions League final, Wolfsburg's women's team have laid down a marker for their title defense with a 3-0 win over SGS Essen.

The champions made several changes from the loss in San Sebastian, Pernile Harder had moved to Chelsea while Alex Popp was among those on the bench. So it was left to a newer face, Lena Oberdorf to open the scoring in the 17th minute with her first for the club.

Lena Goeßling made no mistake from the penalty spot just after the break before Oberdorf, who only joined from Essen earlier this year, wrapped it up with six minutes remaining.

Tokyo Olympics are most costly Summer Games

The Tokyo Olympics are already the most expensive Summer Games on record with costs set to go higher, a wide-ranging

study from Britain's University of Oxford indicates.

The Tokyo cost overrun already exceeds 200%, lead author Bent Flyvbjerg explained in an interview with The Associated Press. This is even before several billion more dollars are added on from the one-year delay from the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Football Leaks' trial begins

The trial of Rui Pinto, the man behind the "Football Leaks" that exposed shady dealings by leading clubs, players and agents, begins on Friday in Lisbon, with the hacker facing 90 charges.

The accusations include attempted blackmail, computer hacking, breach of correspondence and data theft. "I hope to be acquitted because I am a whistleblower and I acted in good faith," the 31-year-old hacker told Der Spiegel.

Click here to read more on the start of the 'Football Leaks' trial.

AFL virus breach after strip club brawl

Two Australian Rules players were slapped with 10-game bans and sent home in disgrace Friday after a drunken brawl outside a strip club, which broke strict coronavirus regulations.

Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones, who play for reigning champions Richmond, left their bio-secure 'bubble' and ventured out into Surfer's Paradise, a bar-heavy area of Gold Coast, where they got into a fight at 3:30 am Friday.

September 3

DFL vote in favor of keeping five substitutes rule

The German Bundesliga will keep five substitutions for the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with the German League Association (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert predicting that the coming campaign would be "the most demanding and difficult in the history of German professional football."

The 36 clubs in the top two German men's soccer leagues voted at a German Football League meeting Thursday to continue the rule for next season. That comes after the English Premier League moved back to three substitutions after using five to finish the 2019-20 campaign during the pandemic.

van de Beek honours ex-teammate

Manchester United's new signing Donny van de Beek has revealed he will wear shirt number 34 in honour of former Ajax team-mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after an on-pitch heart attack.

"This is a special thing for me because my good friend Abdelhak Nouri... maybe you know the story, he had a heart attack and he's a good friend of mine. So I decided to take his old number on my shirt and I want to get good memories with this number."

Bale accuses Real Madrid of making it "difficult" to leave

Bale is out of favour with Real manager Zinedine Zidane and played just 48 minutes of Madrid's 12 games when the Spanish season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown.

"It's on the club, I can't really do anything. I have a contract," said the Welsh winder. "All I can do is carry on what I'm doing and hopefully something comes up. But as I said, it's in the club's hands. They make things very difficult to be honest."

Schröder and Oklahoma out of the NBA play-offs

A thrilling game seven ended in dramatic fashion as the Houston Rockets clinched a 104-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder to progress in NBA's Western Conference play-offs.

Despite a poor shooting night the Rockets clamped down defensively, forcing Thunder guard Chris Paul into six turnovers while holding Germany's Dennis Schroder to 5-of-17 shooting.

September 2

Neymar amongst PSG trio who test positive for COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, has tested positive for coronavirus, sources told AFP on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Brazilian has Covid-19 as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the same anonymous sources said.

Switzerland ready to bring back fans

Soccer and ice hockey clubs in Switzerland can have stadiums two-thirds full, starting in October, after a federal decision on Wednesday. The Swiss government said spectators would need to wear face masks and have allocated seats. No fans of away teams will be allowed and contact tracing plans must be in place.

September 1

Werner excited by Germany options

In a press conference ahead of Germany's double header in the Nations League against Spain (Thursday) and Switzerland (Friday), Timo Werner said he's excited by Germany's chances in next year's European Championships.

"We're still a very good team and always go to tournaments with the aim of winning them. That will be no different at the Euros," the new Chelsea signing said.

"We have very good attacking players. If we can all stay injury-free, then the team can work incredibly well going forward."

Osaka and Djokovic through in New York

Fourth seed Naomi Osaka, who was an injury doubt for the US Open, is through to the second round after a 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory over fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi.

"It was difficult [physically]. I knew there was a chance it would get really long. I will have to see what happens tomorrow and how I feel," Osaka said.

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic, a heavy favorite in the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 6-1 win over Damir Dzumhur.

August 31

Wolfsburg draw Albanian side in Europa League qualifiers

Wolfsburg's quest to qualify for the 2020-21 Europa League group stage will begin in Albania.

The Wolves drew Albanian Superliga runners-up Kukes in the second round of Europa League qualifying. The tie will be a one-off match on September 17 in Zeqir Ymeri Stadium in Kukes, a city in eastern Albania.

UEFA, Europe's football confederation, has ordered that all qualifying matches be one-match affairs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolfsburg's seventh-place finish in the Bundesliga last season put them in the second round of Europa League qualifying. Kukes defeated Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia in the first round of qualifying 2-1 to reach the second stage.

German football fans for scrapping Nations League

The second-ever Nations League is set to kick off this week. According to polling website Bundesliga-Barometer, nearly three-quarters of German football fans (74.7%) don't think the competition makes sense.

According to the survey, which had 5,145 participants, 80.6% see the Nations League as "an unnecessary burden for the professionals of the major soccer nations." Most (79.6%) said the competition was too complex, and more than half (56.2%) of those surveyed do not follow the games.

Germany was set to be relegated from the top division in the first iteration of the Nations League after finishing third in their group but remained in the top flight after a format change. They are set to take on Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday and Switzerland in Basel on Sunday.

Mikel Oyarzabal has seven caps with the Spanish national team

Spain player to miss Nations League after positive COVID-19 test

Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain's Nation's League squad and will miss his country's opener against Germany after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I want to communicate that I've received a positive result from my last test," The 23-year-old Real Sociedad . "I have to be at home for a few days and I won't be able to go to the national team."

He has been replaced in Spain's squad by Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno. Spain are set to play Germany on September 3 and Ukraine on September 6.

Tiger Woods finished over par in all four rounds of the BMW Championship

Tiger Woods misses out on Tour Championship

After a poor showing at the BMW Championship over the weekend, Tiger Woods failed to reach the Tour Championship for the second straight year.

He finished tied for 51st at the Olympia Fields course in Illinois, leaving him in 63rd place in the FedEx Cup playoff rankings. The top 30 qualify for the Tour Championship, which is set to begin on Friday at the East Lake Golf Club near Atlanta, Georgia.

Woods finished over par in all four rounds of the tournament at Olympia Fields, the first time he has done so at a tournament since 2010.

The 44-year-old now has two weeks to prepare for next month's the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

Real Salt Lake owner under investigation for racist comments

Dell Loy Hansen, owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) team Real Salt Lake, will sell the company that owns the club, MLS Don Garber has confirmed.

"MLS will work with Mr. Hansen on supporting the sale efforts for the company and will work closely with the club's executive staff to support the operations of the team during the transition period," Garber said.

The allegations of racist remarks by Hansen surfaced in a report by The Athletic on Thursday, citing former Real Salt Lake scout Andy Williams. Hansen was already under fire for comments about players deciding to sit out a home match last week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Despite saying he "strongly disagreed" with those comments, Garber has been criticized for not taking a stronger stand against incidents of racism and alleged racism.