Sports News Feed: Uwe Neuhaus reportedly sacked by Bielefeld

March 1

Reports: Bielefeld sack coach Uwe Neuhaus

According to German media outlets Kicker and Bild, Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld have sacked head coach Uwe Neuhaus. The reports said the decision had been taken at a joint meeting of the club's management and supervisory board on Monday.

The move comes two days after the newly promoted club's 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, the latest setback in a run of five games in which Bielefeld had secured but a single point.

Formula 1 rejects Bahrain vaccine proposal

An offer from Bahrain to vaccinate all Formula 1 personnel in preseason has been turned down by the organization.

The Gulf State made the offer as part of its vaccination rollout but, with the majority of F1 teams based in the UK, the sport said it would prefer to wait for vaccinations from that country.

Stefano Domenicali, F1 president, said this earlier month: "The priority is the most vulnerable. We don't want to jump the line of vaccination."

Preseason testing starts in Bahrain later this month ahead of the opening race weekend on March 28.

Golfers offer support for Woods after crash

Tiger Woods received support from his fellow professsionals after his serious car crash last week.

Players wore red shirts and black pants in the final round of the World Golf Championships, and other events, over the weekend, the outfit Woods always wore during his final rounds.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods tweeted on Sunday. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

