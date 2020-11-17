Sports news feed: Ukraine's Nations League game cannot take place

Latest headlines

COVID-19 means Nations League game cannot happen

Hollywood comes to Wrexham

Rashford opens book club

Hamilton: "I cannot keep quiet on racism"

November 17

COVID-19 cancels game

The Nations League game between Switzerland and Ukraine cannot take place. The health authorities in the Swiss canton of Lucerne, where the game was scheduled to take place, have ordered the entire Ukraine squad to go into quarantine after three further players had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ukraine squad traveled to Switzerland after losing 1-3 to Germany in Leipzig last Saturday. Four players and one staff member were tested positive for COVID19 in the evening before the game, raising doubts as to whether it would take place, before being given the go-ahead by the Saxony health authorities.

No decision has been made by UEFA as to how Ukraine’s game against Switzerland will be decided, but a UEFA statement stated "the matter will now be submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with the special rules applicable to UEFA National Team competition matches."

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the new owners of Welsh minor league club Wrexham.

The pair's bid for the club, who play in England's fifth-tier National League, was accepted by the Wrexham Supporters Trust.

The reason for the actors' interest is not entirely clear, though it is reported that a TV documentary on the move would help to provide funds for the takeover and beyond.

The pair issued a video on social media in which they said they could not wait to get started while their "mission statement" included the pledge to "always beat Chester", Wrexham's nearest rivals.

Marcus Rashford opens book club

Having received widespread praise for highlighting the issue of child food poverty, England international footballer Marcus Rashford has now teamed up with Macmillan Children’s Books (MCB) to promote reading and literacy among children from all socio-economic backgrounds.

Rashford said he wishes he had the chance to read more as a child: “Books were never a thing we could budget for as a family when we needed to put food on the table. There were times where the escapism of reading could have really helped me. I want this escapism for all children. Not just those that can afford it.”

Fresh from being crowned F1 world champion for a record-equaling seventh time, Lewis Hamilton continues to use his platform to lead the fight against racism in F1.

“Competing and winning championships is a great thing, but what does it really mean? It doesn’t mean anything unless you can help push for change,” Hamilton told The Guardian. “I cannot keep silent during this time. I decided that I have to use this platform.”

As the sport's only black driver, Hamilton has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement and established the Hamilton Commission, which is aimed at improving the representation of black people in motor sport.



IOC President Bach speaks on vaccination

Providing one becomes available, IOC President Thomas has said during this week's trip to Tokyo that he is “encouraging” all Olympic “participants” and fans to be vaccinated — providing one becomes available — if they are going to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Bach is confident that the postponed Olympics will open on July 23, but stopped short of saying athletes would be forced to vaccinate. The Associated Press reported the IOC President as saying “we’re not there yet”, before he went on to encourage everyone to think about the “protection of the entire community”.

November 16

Norway orders Haaland to quarantine It's still unclear whether Haaland and his compatriots will be allowed to feature in the Bundesliga this weekend

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and other Norwegian Bundesliga players are at the center of a row between Borussia Dortmund and Norway.

Norway's players were blocked from travelling to Romania for their now cancelled Nations League game in Bucharest and, under Norway's COVID-19 protocol, players returning to Germany this weekend must quarantine and, therefore, would not be permitted to play in the Bundesliga this weekend.

However, Borussia Dortmund believe that if Haaland completes three negative tests — he has reportedly had two already — then he would be allowed to feature in Berlin on Saturday against Hertha Berlin, who also have a Norwegian player, Rune Jarstein. The other Norwegian Bundesliga player is RB Leipzig's Alexander Sörloth.

Johnson sets new Masters record

Dustin Johnson is now a two-time major winner after winning by a record margin in Augusta.

The American, who grew up in South Carolina and not far from the famous Georgia course, tapped in for par on the 18th to finish at 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Woods won by 12 in 1997.

"The Masters to me is the biggest tournament and the one I wanted to win the most," Johnson said. "I was nervous all day. I’m very proud of the way I handled myself and finished off the golf tournament. This is a dream come true."

Hamilton equals Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton was crowned F1 world champion once again, following his victory in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. He equals Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven titles. Read more on that here.