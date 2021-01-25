 Sports News Feed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach Super Bowl, Grosskreutz retires | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.01.2021

Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached the Super Bowl for the second time after beating the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile in Germany, World Cup winner and Dortmund legend Kevin Grosskreutz has announced his retirement.

USA NFL American Football Buccaneers Packers

January 25

Bucs beat Packers to reach Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first ever NFL franchise to compete in a Super Bowl in their home city when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida, on February 7.

The Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers, featuring German-American wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, 31-26 to secure their place in the big game, where NFL legend Tom Brady will be looking to win a record seventh Super Bowl.

January 24

Grosskreutz retires

World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has retired from football aged 32.

The former Borussia Dortmund player struggled to keep his career going after he left the Bundesliga giants. An unsuccessful move to Turkey was followed by a return to Germany where he never really settled, with his career fizzling out.

His best days came at Dortmund, where he made 176 appearances and twice won the Bundesliga. During that time he also played for Germany and was a member of the 2014 World Cup squad that won it all in Brazil.

