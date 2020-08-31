Sports news feed: Spain winger to miss Germany Nations League game after positive COVID-19 test

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's rolling sports news feed with the latest headlines from around the world of sports. If you're looking for the latest Bundesliga transfer news, click here.

Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain's Nation's League squad and will miss his country's opener against Germany after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I want to communicate that I've received a positive result from my last test," The 23-year-old Real Sociedad . "I have to be at home for a few days and I won't be able to go to the national team."

He has been replaced in Spain's squad by Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno. Spain are set to play Germany on September 3 and Ukraine on September 6.

Tiger Woods finished over par in all four rounds of the BMW Championship

Tiger Woods misses out on Tour Championship

After a poor showing at the BMW Championship over the weekend, Tiger Woods failed to reach the Tour Championship for the second straight year.

He finished tied for 51st at the Olympia Fields course in Illinois, leaving him in 63rd place in the FedEx Cup playoff rankings. The top 30 qualify for the Tour Championship, which is set to begin on Friday at the East Lake Golf Club near Atlanta, Georgia.

Woods finished over par in all four rounds of the tournament at Olympia Fields, the first time he has done so at a tournament since 2010.

The 44-year-old now has two weeks to prepare for next month's the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.