 Sports News Feed: Slavia Prague deny racist incident | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.03.2021

Sports

Sports News Feed: Slavia Prague deny racist incident

Slavia Prague have denied that one of their players made a racist remark to an opponent in a game against Rangers. Meanwhile, Dick Hoyt, who pushed his son Rick in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons has died.

Ondrej Kudela und Glen Kamara vom Europa-League-Spiel Rangers und Slavia Prag

Latest headlines: 

* Slavia's Kudela denies making racist remark to opponent

* Legendary Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt dies

* Buffalo Sabres sack coach Ralph Krueger

March 19

Slavia's Kudela denies making racist remark to opponent

Slavia Prague has denied that center back Ondrej Kudela made a racist remark to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat in Glasgow. Slavia issued a statement in which the defender denied that his remarks to the Finnish midfielder, who is Black, had been racist. 

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard demanded that UEFA to take action after Kamara complained of being racially abusedKamara was furious after Slavia center back Ondrej Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a melee in the latter minutes of an at times ugly second leg of their last-16 tie. 

The Scottish champions, who were reduced to nine men after Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun were sent off, crashed out of the competition 3-1 on aggregate. Roofe's red card followed a studs-up challenge for the ball that resulted in Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar sustaining a fractured skull and horrific gash on his forehead.  

March 18

Legendary Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt dies

Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races, has died at the age of 80, a member of the family said on Wednesday. 

Dick Hoyt first pushed Rick, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy, in the Boston Marathon in 1980. Dick and Rick, in a specialized wheelchair, completed 32 Boston Marathons together, until Dick, citing health issues, retired in 2014.  

March 17

Buffalo Sabres part ways with Ralph Krueger

The Buffalo Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday, just hours after they dropped a 3-2 decision at New Jersey – the Sabres 12th-straight defeat. Krueger, who was in the middle of his second season as head coach in Buffalo, finished with a record of 36-49-12 with the club. The Canadian-born, former West German national team player and coach of Switzerland had previously served as chairman of English Premier League football club Southampton.

  

Tiger Woods returns home from hospital

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last month. 

In a statement released via social media, the 45-year-old golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23. 

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks." 

Woods suffered serious injuries when his car flew off the road and flipped several times during last month's accident. 

