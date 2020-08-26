Sports news feed: Serena Williams out of US Open warmup as Djokovic progresses

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's rolling sports news feed with the latest headlines from around the world of sports. If you're looking for the latest Bundesliga transfer news click here.

August 26

Serena 'frustrated' by shock exit to Sakkari

Serena Williams' preparations for a crack at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open were dealt a blow, after a surprise defeat to Greek player Maria Sakkari at the Western and Southern Open.

The American, 38, grew so frustrated that she hurled her racket in to the empty stands at one point and compared her loss to a bad relationship.

"It was tough. I literally should have won that match. There was no excuse," she said. "I literally put myself in this situation. You know, it's like dating a guy that you know sucks. That's literally what I keep doing out here. It's like I have got to get rid of this guy. It just makes no sense. It's frustrating."

In the men's side of the draw novak Djokovic, made fast work of Tennys Sandgren but Andy Murray, who beat Germany's Alexander Zverev earlier in the week, fell to big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

"All in all it was just a great performance," said Djokovic, who will play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinal. "I felt better and I played better than I did last night. Everything is going in the right direction."



August 25

Harry Maguire found guilty of assault, attempted bribery

A Greek court on Tuesday found Manchester United captain Harry Maguire guilty of assault, violence against public employees, insult and attempted bribery. The court also reportedly handed him a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

The charges stemmed from a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos. Manchester United have issued a statement saying the 27-year-old defender "continues to strongly assert his innocence'' and would appeal the verdict.

However, this did not stop England manager Gareth Southgate from withdrawing the defender from his squad for the upcoming friendlies.

"In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark," Southgate said in a statement.

Joachim Löw names three first-timers in squad

With the UEFA Nations League just around the corner, Löw has named a 23-man squad for the matches against Spain and Switzerland. Bayern Munich's treble winners are all exempt from featuring, which has opened the door for three new names in goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, Atalanta's Robin Gosens and Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Formula 1 adds new dates to calendar

F1 added four more races to this year's calendar on Tuesday and said "a limited number of fans'' will be able to attend some of the remaining events in the pandemic-disrupted season. Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December, completing the heavily reshaped calendar.

Schalke call off friendly after players tests positive for COVID-19

Bundesliga team Schalke called off a friendly with Würzburger Kickers after midfielder Alessandro Schöpf tested positive for the coronavirus. " Contact tracing is already underway,'' the club said on it's website before confirming that the first round of three additional tests for players and staff all returned negative.

Harry Maguire trial starts in Greece

The trial of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire began Tuesday in Greece following his arrest after a brawl with police last week in Mykonos. The England international and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, while Maguire is also facing bribery charges.

Usain Bolt confirms positive test for COVID-19

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating in Jamaica after celebrating his 34th birthday with a mask-free bash. "Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy," Bolt said in a video posted on social media.