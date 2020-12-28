Sports news feed: Roger Federer to miss Australian Open

Roger Federer to miss Australian Open

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery, organizers announced on Monday.

The 39-year-old Swiss, a huge favorite with the Melbourne crowds, hadn't missed the Australian Open since his debut in 2000, winning the trophy six times.

"In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigors of a Grand Slam and he's very disappointed he won't be coming to Melbourne in 2021," said tournament director Craig Tiley.

"We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022."

This year's Australian Open is to start later than usual, on February 8, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dawid Kubacki will be unable to defend his Four Hills title as he and the rest of the Polish team won't compete in the tournament's opener after one of their jumpers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Organizers said on Monday just hours ahead of qualifying in Oberstdorf, that health authorities decided that the team including Kubacki and former two-time Four Hills winner and Olympic champion Kamil Stoch can't take part.

Klemens Muranka's positive result was announced late Sunday after all jumpers and team staff underwent mandatory testing. His teammates, who all tested negative, were not allowed to jump in Oberstdorf because they were in direct contact with him.

Further tests are to determine possible quarantine measures and also whether when or whether at all the Polish team can return to the prestigious event which runs until January 6.

Missing one event means that none of the Poles has a chance to get the overall title because that goes to the jumper with the most points garnered in all four events.

Schalke have officially appointed Christian Gross as their new coach, hoping that he can end the team's 29-game winless streak in the Bundesliga stretching back into last season. Schalke are currently dead last in the Bundesliga with just four points from 13 matches.

"The next five months will be all about managing to stay in the Bundesliga,'' Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said as Gross was unveiled on Sunday

"Christian Gross has shown in both Germany and England that he can successfully take on challenges like this.''

The 66-year-old Swiss, whose former teams also include Stuttgart and Tottenham, is Schalke's fourt coach of the season, after David Wagner, Manuel Baum and Huub Stevens, who took over for just two games on an interim basis after Baum was fired on Dec. 18.

"We need to have a good atmosphere in and around the team to be successful again. I will give everything so that we can accomplish our goals together,'' Gross said in a statement posted on Schalke's website.