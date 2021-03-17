Sports News Feed: Ralph Krueger fired by Buffalo Sabres

Latest headlines:

Buffalo Sabres part ways with Ralph Krueger

The Buffalo Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday, just hours after they dropped a 3-2 decision at New Jersey – the Sabres 12-straight defeat. Krueger, who as in the middle of his second season as head coach in Buffalo, finished with a record of 36-49-12 with the club. The Canadian-born, former West German national team player and coach of Switzerland had previously served as chairman of English Premier League football club Southampton.

Tiger Woods returns home from hospital

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last month.

In a statement released via social media, the 45-year-old golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."

Woods suffered serious injuries when his car flew off the road and flipped several times during last month's accident.