Sports News Feed: No special treatment for Australian Open players

Dozens of tennis stars stuck in hotel quarantine ahead of the Australian Open were told Monday they would get no "special treatment" to leave their rooms to train, despite complaints from some players.

The Australian Open is due to start on February 8, but its troubled build-up hit further problems after positive coronavirus cases were detected on three of the 17 charter flights that brought players and staff to Melbourne. Heath authorities said they discovered two more cases linked to the tournament on Monday, bringing the total for the Australian Open cluster to six.

The men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who arrived on a virus-free flight and is being allowed to train in a bio-secure bubble, was among several players to complain about the conditions. The Serbian reportedly sent a list of demands to tournament organizers that included allowing players to move to private homes with tennis courts.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews denied the request, saying: "There's no special treatment here. Because the virus doesn't treat you specially, so neither do we."

Olympic ceremonies to be downsized

Tokyo Olympics organizers said Monday they will slash the number of athletes at the opening and closing ceremonies of this year's Summer Games.

More than 11,000 athletes are expected to compete at the Tokyo Games, but measures aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic are to include limiting the time they can spend in the Olympic Village, meaning not as many as usual will be able to attend the opening and closing festivities.

"In order to ensure the safety and security of the athletes and simplify operations at the Tokyo 2020 Games, we believe it is necessary to reconsider the number of participants at the opening and closing ceremonies and how they will enter the stadium," the organizing committee said in a statement.