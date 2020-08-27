Sports news feed: NBA, MLB, MLS and WNBA games postponed after Jacob Blake protest

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's rolling sports news feed with the latest headlines from around the world of sports. If you're looking for the latest Bundesliga transfer news click here.

Latest headlines

American sporting events postponed after Jacob Blake protest.

Löw names three first-timers in his 23-man squad.

UEFA announces fans will attend Super Cup.

August 27

American sports teams boycott games after Jacob Blake shooting

Players and teams in North American basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis leagues sat out their competitions Wednesday night in protest of a police shooting in Wisconsin over the weekend.

The protest began when the Milwaukee Bucks, set to play Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic Wednesday afternoon, refused to come out onto the floor. The boycott came as Jacob Blake, a 33-year-old Black man shot by police on Sunday, was recovering from his injuries in a Milwaukee hospital.

The other two NBA playoff games scheduled Wednesday were also postponed, as were five MLS soccer games, three MLB baseball games, and three WNBA basketball games. The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament has also been paused after 2018 US Open winner Naomi Osaka refused to play her semifinal match.

August 26

Ajax's Blind 'feeling well' despite health scare

Daley Blind remains under observation after his implanted defibrillator (ICD) gave off an alarm in a friendly with Hertha Berlin. Blind went to the ground in the 80th minute without the intervention of an opponent but was able to leave the field without assistance.

"The central defender is feeling well, given the circumstances," Ajax said in a statement. "He will undergo further examinations and await the results of these tests before resuming training."

Ceferin calls salary cap 'interesting', fans at Super Cup

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes that, while there are issues to iron out, some form of salary cap in football could soon become reality. "There are some interesting ideas but we need some time to discuss and analyse their feasibility before we provide more details," he told German publication Bild.

Ceferin's words come the day after UEFA announced that the Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla later this month will be played in front of spectators.

Serena 'frustrated' by shock exit to Sakkari

Serena Williams' preparations for a crack at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open were dealt a blow, after a surprise defeat to Greek player Maria Sakkari at the Western and Southern Open.

"It was tough. I literally should have won that match. There was no excuse," she said. "I literally put myself in this situation. You know, it's like dating a guy that you know sucks. That's literally what I keep doing out here. It's like I have got to get rid of this guy. It just makes no sense. It's frustrating."

August 25

Harry Maguire found guilty of assault, attempted bribery

A Greek court on Tuesday found Manchester United captain Harry Maguire guilty of assault, violence against public employees, insult and attempted bribery. The court also reportedly handed him a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

The charges stemmed from a brawl last week in Mykonos. Manchester United have issued a statement saying the 27-year-old defender "continues to strongly assert his innocence'' and would appeal the verdict. Nevertheless, Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming Nations League encounters.

Joachim Löw names three first-timers in squad

With the UEFA Nations League just around the corner, Löw has named a 23-man squad for the matches against Spain and Switzerland. Bayern Munich's treble winners are all exempt from featuring, which has opened the door for three new names in goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, Atalanta's Robin Gosens and Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Formula 1 adds new dates to calendar

F1 added four more races to this year's calendar on Tuesday and said "a limited number of fans'' will be able to attend some of the remaining events in the pandemic-disrupted season. Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December, completing the heavily reshaped calendar.

Schalke call off friendly after players tests positive for COVID-19

Bundesliga team Schalke called off a friendly with Würzburger Kickers after midfielder Alessandro Schöpf tested positive for the coronavirus. " Contact tracing is already underway,'' the club said on it's website before confirming that the first round of three additional tests for players and staff all returned negative.

Harry Maguire trial starts in Greece

The trial of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire began Tuesday in Greece following his arrest after a brawl with police last week in Mykonos. The England international and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, while Maguire is also facing bribery charges.

Usain Bolt confirms positive test for COVID-19

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating in Jamaica after celebrating his 34th birthday with a mask-free bash. "Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy," Bolt said in a video posted on social media.