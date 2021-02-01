Sports news feed: Leon Draisaitl's 6 assists lead Oilers to victory

Latest headlines:

* Draisaitl earns six assists for Oilers

* Italian FA to investigate Ibrahimovic-Lukaku clash

* Union sign Petar Musa on loan

Leon Draisaitl earns 6 assists for Oilers

Germany's Leon Draisaitl collected a career-high six assists while teammate Connor McDavid netted one goal and five points to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a wild 8-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. McDavid is now up to 22 points on the season, while Draisaitl is at 21, the most by an Oilers player through 11 games since Wayne Gretzky had 26 points in 1987-88. The NHL record for assists in a game is seven, set by Gretzky (three times) and Billy Taylor in 1947.

Draisaitl became the first NHL player to post six assists in a game since Philadelphia's Eric Lindros on Feb. 26, 1997 and just the 29th in league history.

Two other Germans also got onto the scoreboard; Edmonton's Dominik Kahun opened the scoring just eight seconds into the game, which tied a franchise record set by Gretzky for the fastest goal to start a game. The 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick, Tim Stützle also scored his second of the season for the Senators.

Italian FA to investigate Ibrahimovic-Lukaku incident

Italy's football association (FIGC) has opened an investigation into the verbal clash between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku during last week's Coppa Italia quarterfinal.

The former Manchester United teammates had to be restrained as the players left the pitch at the end of the first half, with Inter Milan's Lukaku seemingly incensed by something AC Milan's Ibrahimovic said.

The BBC reported that a pitchside microphone had picked up Ibrahimovic saying "go do your voodoo" to Lukaku, an apparent reference to 2018 comments from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that the Belgian turned down an offer to stay in Merseyside on the advice of a "voodoo message."

Both players have already received a one-match suspension.

Union sign Croatian forward Musa on loan

Bundesliga club Union Berlin have dipped into the transfer market just hours before the winter transfer window closes. The league's 8th-placed teams announced on Monday that they have signed Croatian attacker Petar Musa on loan from Slavia Prague.

"I'm delighted that the move to Union has worked out and I can't wait to play in the Bundesliga," the 22-year-old said. "The team is having a great season so far, I want to help the boys continue to be successful."